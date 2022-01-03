Lions 2022 opponents set

Detroit will hit the road for games against Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, Dallas, New York Giants, New York Jets, New England and Carolina.

Detroit will have nine home games and eight games on the road next season. It was the other way around this year in the first season of the new 17-game schedule.

The 2022 opponents include six games against teams that are currently qualified for the playoffs this season (Green Bay (2), Dallas, Philadelphia, Buffalo, New England).