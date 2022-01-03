Lions 2022 opponents set

The Detroit Lions still have one game remaining in the 2021 season, but after Sunday's results they now know all of their opponents for the 2022 season, which will be the second under the guidance of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.
Detroit will play each team from the NFC East and AFC East in their yearly rotation of NFC and AFC division matchups. The Lions will also play the last place teams from the NFC South, NFC West and AFC South during next season's 17-game schedule.
Detroit will host division rivals Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota, and will also welcome Philadelphia, Washington, Buffalo, Miami, Jacksonville and Seattle to Ford Field next season.
Detroit will hit the road for games against Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, Dallas, New York Giants, New York Jets, New England and Carolina.
Detroit will have nine home games and eight games on the road next season. It was the other way around this year in the first season of the new 17-game schedule.
The 2022 opponents include six games against teams that are currently qualified for the playoffs this season (Green Bay (2), Dallas, Philadelphia, Buffalo, New England).
Dates and times for games will be confirmed in the spring when the NFL releases its full 2022 schedule. Any potential primetime or international games will also be announced at a later date.