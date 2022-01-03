Lions 2022 opponents set

Jan 03, 2022 at 03:31 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions still have one game remaining in the 2021 season, but after Sunday's results they now know all of their opponents for the 2022 season, which will be the second under the guidance of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

Detroit will play each team from the NFC East and AFC East in their yearly rotation of NFC and AFC division matchups. The Lions will also play the last place teams from the NFC South, NFC West and AFC South during next season's 17-game schedule.

Detroit will host division rivals Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota, and will also welcome Philadelphia, Washington, Buffalo, Miami, Jacksonville and Seattle to Ford Field next season.

Detroit will hit the road for games against Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, Dallas, New York Giants, New York Jets, New England and Carolina.

Detroit will have nine home games and eight games on the road next season. It was the other way around this year in the first season of the new 17-game schedule.

The 2022 opponents include six games against teams that are currently qualified for the playoffs this season (Green Bay (2), Dallas, Philadelphia, Buffalo, New England).

Dates and times for games will be confirmed in the spring when the NFL releases its full 2022 schedule. Any potential primetime or international games will also be announced at a later date.

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 17 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 51-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
news

NOTEBOOK: How early fourth-down stop shifted Lions' momentum

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 51-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
news

FOUR DOWNS: St. Brown shows off versatility in loss to Seahawks

Four downs following the Lions' 51-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks includes St. Brown on a roll, inconsistent run defense, Decker touchdown and no answers.
news

RECAP: Lions at Seahawks

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 51-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Seahawks

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Seahawks matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Seahawks

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Seahawks matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell says Goff is doubtful for Lions-Seahawks

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's status, running back D'Andre Swift's return and more.
news

Week 17 opponent: What the Seahawks are saying

Find out what the Seattle Seahawks are saying as they prepare for their Week 17 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including recognition for rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, turnover at tight end and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions expect Swift back this week

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including the return of running back D'Andre Swift, where Amon-Ra St. Brown ranks among rookie receivers and more. 
Advertising