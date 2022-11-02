NOTEBOOK: GM Brad Holmes explains Hockenson trade

REPLACING HOCKENSON'S PRODUCTION

With Hockenson now in Minnesota, the Lions are tasked with trying to fill his production, which amounted to 43 targets (second most on the team) good for 26 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns this season.

"What I have to judge is where does his production go now," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday. "I have to feel OK with that production going to (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, Lif (Kalif Raymond), (Josh) Reynolds, (D'Andre) Swift, another carry for Jamaal (Williams) and the other tight ends. And I feel OK with that."

Campbell said second-year tight end Brock Wright is expected to be back for Sunday's game against Green Bay after being removed from the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Wright was never diagnosed with a concussion, and is working through the NFL's return-to-play protocol, much like St. Brown did last week.

The team also expects rookie fifth-round pick James Mitchell to play a bigger role moving forward at tight end. Mitchell was rehabbing a college knee injury and got a slow start to the season, but he made his first catch last week (14 yards), and Campbell said he feels good about putting more on Mitchell's plate moving forward.

"There's more food on the table for the other skill positions on offense," Campbell said.

That's something wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said Wednesday is a welcome development for the players in his room.