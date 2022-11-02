The Notebook

Presented by

NOTEBOOK: GM Brad Holmes explains Hockenson trade

Nov 02, 2022 at 03:02 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes talked to media members assembled at Detroit's open portion of practice Wednesday to discuss Tuesday's trade of tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 draft selection to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

"We strive to be the best we can as in-depth as possible with all the tough decisions we have to make for the present and future of our football team," Holmes said. "I do think this move was reflective of that."

Holmes said the trade talks developed rather quickly over the weekend when he started getting a few calls. Holmes said the move to trade Hockenson was not a reflection of the team's 1-6 start.

"If our record was reversed, and it made sense for us, then we would have still done it," he said. "It wasn't anything of that nature."

Holmes talked about teams being in different windows. At 6-1 and holding a 3.5-game lead in the NFC North, the Vikings view this season as their window to win the division and compete for an NFC title. Their starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. was placed on IR Tuesday, and they were quick to get a good replacement.

"Yeah, (Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah) got a good football player," Holmes said. "But we didn't give him away for free, either."

Holmes reaffirmed his view that this Lions team is still in rebuilding mode and constructing for the future. Their 1-6 record to begin the season reflects that.

"It's the regular season right now, so players being acquired, that's exciting," Holmes said. "Draft picks, that's not exciting right now. It's not draft season. I don't think anyone gives a damn about draft picks that we get. I understand that."

But Holmes thinks Tuesday's trade was a good move for both sides. As it stands right now, the Lions have five picks in the top 65 of next year's NFL Draft. Holmes said it's his job to always have a focus on both the current and the future, and the future benefit outweighed what Hockenson brought to this team right now.

Holmes did say that future contract considerations played a factor in the decision. Hockenson was going to be playing on his rookie fifth-year option next season that would have paid him north of $9 million. Some of the new tight end contracts recently signed around the league are north of $13 million per season.

"That was one of many (factors) that was looked at," Holmes said. "But it wasn't solely focused on that at all.

"We're still in the build phase. With the capital that we received back from a compensation standpoint, I just think it made a lot of sense for us to continue on this build."

Related Links

REPLACING HOCKENSON'S PRODUCTION

With Hockenson now in Minnesota, the Lions are tasked with trying to fill his production, which amounted to 43 targets (second most on the team) good for 26 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns this season.

"What I have to judge is where does his production go now," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday. "I have to feel OK with that production going to (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, Lif (Kalif Raymond), (Josh) Reynolds, (D'Andre) Swift, another carry for Jamaal (Williams) and the other tight ends. And I feel OK with that."

Campbell said second-year tight end Brock Wright is expected to be back for Sunday's game against Green Bay after being removed from the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Wright was never diagnosed with a concussion, and is working through the NFL's return-to-play protocol, much like St. Brown did last week.

The team also expects rookie fifth-round pick James Mitchell to play a bigger role moving forward at tight end. Mitchell was rehabbing a college knee injury and got a slow start to the season, but he made his first catch last week (14 yards), and Campbell said he feels good about putting more on Mitchell's plate moving forward.

"There's more food on the table for the other skill positions on offense," Campbell said.

That's something wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said Wednesday is a welcome development for the players in his room.

"It's more of the ball to go around," Randle El said. "It's opportunities for everybody, whether it's my guys, running backs, what have you. As it related to my guys, we can do a little four wide, five wide type deals. It opens it up for things like that. My guys will be ready for it and crank up and ready to go."

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
1 / 28

Head Coach Matt LaFleur

Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry

Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Allen Lazard Backed up by Christian Watson (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
2 / 28

WR Allen Lazard

Backed up by Christian Watson

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Romeo Doubs Backed up by Samori Toure (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
3 / 28

WR Romeo Doubs

Backed up by Samori Toure

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OT David Bakhtiari Backed up by Zach Tom and Luke Tenuta (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
4 / 28

OT David Bakhtiari

Backed up by Zach Tom and Luke Tenuta

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Elgton Jenkins Backed up by Sean Rhyan (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
5 / 28

OG Elgton Jenkins

Backed up by Sean Rhyan

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Josh Myers Backed up by Zach Tom (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
6 / 28

C Josh Myers

Backed up by Zach Tom

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Jon Runyan Backed up by Royce Newman (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
7 / 28

OG Jon Runyan

Backed up by Royce Newman

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Yosh Nijman Backed up by Rasheed Walker and Luke Tenuta (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
8 / 28

OT Yosh Nijman

Backed up by Rasheed Walker and Luke Tenuta

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Marcedes Lewis Backed up by Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara, and Tyler Davis (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
9 / 28

TE Marcedes Lewis

Backed up by Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara, and Tyler Davis

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Randall Cobb Backed up by Amari Rodgers (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
10 / 28

WR Randall Cobb

Backed up by Amari Rodgers

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Aaron Rodgers Backed up by Jordan Love (AP Photo/Al Drago)
11 / 28

QB Aaron Rodgers

Backed up by Jordan Love

(AP Photo/Al Drago)

Al Drago/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Aaron Jones Backed up by AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
12 / 28

RB Aaron Jones

Backed up by AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Susan Walsh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Dean Lowry Backed up by Devonte Wyatt (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
13 / 28

DE Dean Lowry

Backed up by Devonte Wyatt

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Kenny Clark Backed up by T.J. Slaton and Jonathan Ford (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
14 / 28

NT Kenny Clark

Backed up by T.J. Slaton and Jonathan Ford

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Jarran Reed Backed up by Devonte Wyatt (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
15 / 28

DE Jarran Reed

Backed up by Devonte Wyatt

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Preston Smith Backed up by Jonathan Garvin (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
16 / 28

OLB Preston Smith

Backed up by Jonathan Garvin

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB De'Vondre Campbell Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
17 / 28

ILB De'Vondre Campbell

Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Quay Walker Backed up by Eric Wilson (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
18 / 28

ILB Quay Walker

Backed up by Eric Wilson

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Rashan Gary Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
19 / 28

OLB Rashan Gary

Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jaire Alexander Backed up by Rasul Douglas and Shemar Jean-Charles (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
20 / 28

CB Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Rasul Douglas and Shemar Jean-Charles

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Eric Stokes Backed up by Keisean Nixon (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
21 / 28

CB Eric Stokes

Backed up by Keisean Nixon

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Adrian Amos Backed up by Dallin Leavitt and Tariq Carpenter (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
22 / 28

S Adrian Amos

Backed up by Dallin Leavitt and Tariq Carpenter

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Darnell Savage Backed up by Rudy Ford (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
23 / 28

S Darnell Savage

Backed up by Rudy Ford

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Mason Crosby (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
24 / 28

K Mason Crosby

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Pat O'Donnell (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
25 / 28

P/H Pat O'Donnell

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Amari Rodgers Backed up by Romeo Doubs (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
26 / 28

KR Amari Rodgers

Backed up by Romeo Doubs

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR Keisean Nixon Backed up by Amari Rodgers (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
27 / 28

PR Keisean Nixon

Backed up by Amari Rodgers

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Jack Coco (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
28 / 28

LS Jack Coco

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
INJURY UPDATE

The Lions got some good news on the injury front this week as defensive lineman Charles Harris, safety DeShon Elliott and cornerback Mike Hughes all returned to practice Wednesday.

Harris, who led the Lions in sacks last season, hasn't played since Week 4 due to a groin injury. Elliott missed last week's game vs. Miami because of a finger injury. Hughes also sat out last week's contest with a knee injury.

Campbell said the team was also going to begin the 21-day practice window Wednesday for fullback Jason Cabinda to come off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. He's been battling ankle injuries dating back to the offseason.

Campbell also said running back D’Andre Swift feels better to begin this week than he did last week as he continues to rehab ankle and shoulder injuries. That's good news as Swift only got 10 touches in last week's loss to the Dolphins.

EXTRA POINT

Green Bay has scored 30-plus points in each of the last four games vs. Detroit. It is the longest streak by the Packers against the Lions since four straight in 2007-08 and tied for the longest by Green Bay in the series.

