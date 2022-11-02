Twentyman in the Huddle: Lions trade T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota Vikings

On this special episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by Mike O'Hara to discuss the Detroit Lions trading tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 draft pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. The two discuss their initial reactions to the trade before breaking down what this means for the Lions, both now and in the future. After that, Tim and Mike take a look around the NFC North to see where things stand in Green Bay and Chicago after today's trade deadline before circling back to the Lions offense and who can fill the role of Hockenson for the rest of 2022. Check back later this week for Tim's full preview of Sunday's Week 9 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.