Week 9 opponent: What the Packers are saying

Nov 02, 2022 at 12:31 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Green Bay Packers' players and coaches talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:

1. It sounds like a lot of the same things that have plagued the Lions over their first seven games of the season have been issues that Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur described this week as things holding the Packers back through their first eight contests.

"I think that as a whole, as a team, we have to play better complementary football and then we might not be having this conversation," LaFleur told ESPN. "It hasn't been consistent at all. It's one side is doing it, the other side isn't. You've got to play complementary football and understand that there's going to be some moments where one side of the ball may be struggling. That's where the other side of the ball has to kind of pick it up."

That certainly fits the Lions' struggles through seven games.

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
1 / 28

Head Coach Matt LaFleur

Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry

Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Allen Lazard Backed up by Christian Watson (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
2 / 28

WR Allen Lazard

Backed up by Christian Watson

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Romeo Doubs Backed up by Samori Toure (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
3 / 28

WR Romeo Doubs

Backed up by Samori Toure

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OT David Bakhtiari Backed up by Zach Tom and Luke Tenuta (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
4 / 28

OT David Bakhtiari

Backed up by Zach Tom and Luke Tenuta

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Elgton Jenkins Backed up by Sean Rhyan (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
5 / 28

OG Elgton Jenkins

Backed up by Sean Rhyan

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Josh Myers Backed up by Zach Tom (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
6 / 28

C Josh Myers

Backed up by Zach Tom

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Jon Runyan Backed up by Royce Newman (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
7 / 28

OG Jon Runyan

Backed up by Royce Newman

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Yosh Nijman Backed up by Rasheed Walker and Luke Tenuta (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
8 / 28

OT Yosh Nijman

Backed up by Rasheed Walker and Luke Tenuta

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Marcedes Lewis Backed up by Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara, and Tyler Davis (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
9 / 28

TE Marcedes Lewis

Backed up by Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara, and Tyler Davis

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Randall Cobb Backed up by Amari Rodgers (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
10 / 28

WR Randall Cobb

Backed up by Amari Rodgers

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Aaron Rodgers Backed up by Jordan Love (AP Photo/Al Drago)
11 / 28

QB Aaron Rodgers

Backed up by Jordan Love

(AP Photo/Al Drago)

Al Drago/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Aaron Jones Backed up by AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
12 / 28

RB Aaron Jones

Backed up by AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Susan Walsh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Dean Lowry Backed up by Devonte Wyatt (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
13 / 28

DE Dean Lowry

Backed up by Devonte Wyatt

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Kenny Clark Backed up by T.J. Slaton and Jonathan Ford (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
14 / 28

NT Kenny Clark

Backed up by T.J. Slaton and Jonathan Ford

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Jarran Reed Backed up by Devonte Wyatt (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
15 / 28

DE Jarran Reed

Backed up by Devonte Wyatt

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Preston Smith Backed up by Jonathan Garvin (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
16 / 28

OLB Preston Smith

Backed up by Jonathan Garvin

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB De'Vondre Campbell Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
17 / 28

ILB De'Vondre Campbell

Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Quay Walker Backed up by Eric Wilson (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
18 / 28

ILB Quay Walker

Backed up by Eric Wilson

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Rashan Gary Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
19 / 28

OLB Rashan Gary

Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jaire Alexander Backed up by Rasul Douglas and Shemar Jean-Charles (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
20 / 28

CB Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Rasul Douglas and Shemar Jean-Charles

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Eric Stokes Backed up by Keisean Nixon (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
21 / 28

CB Eric Stokes

Backed up by Keisean Nixon

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Adrian Amos Backed up by Dallin Leavitt and Tariq Carpenter (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
22 / 28

S Adrian Amos

Backed up by Dallin Leavitt and Tariq Carpenter

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Darnell Savage Backed up by Rudy Ford (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
23 / 28

S Darnell Savage

Backed up by Rudy Ford

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Mason Crosby (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
24 / 28

K Mason Crosby

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Pat O'Donnell (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
25 / 28

P/H Pat O'Donnell

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Amari Rodgers Backed up by Romeo Doubs (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
26 / 28

KR Amari Rodgers

Backed up by Romeo Doubs

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR Keisean Nixon Backed up by Amari Rodgers (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
27 / 28

PR Keisean Nixon

Backed up by Amari Rodgers

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Jack Coco (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
28 / 28

LS Jack Coco

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. It's unfamiliar territory to see the Packers coming into Ford Field near the midseason point of the season sitting at 3-5 and ranked 22nd in passing offense (217.4). One of the big problems with the Packers' passing game, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, is that quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't have the time or the resources to throw deep. Rodgers' yards per pass attempt of 6.6 yards is on pace for the lowest of his career and would be only the second time he has averaged fewer than 7 yards per attempt.

3. The Packers were believed to be in on trade talks to acquire Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.

"I have had conversations with (Packers GM) Brian (Gutenkunst) the past few weeks, I'm not sure what's going to happen," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show a few hours before the trade deadline Tuesday. "But I'm not surprised to learn that maybe we were in on Claypool."

Chicago beat Green Bay to the punch by trading a second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool. With how much Rodgers has publicly criticized his receiver corps this season, it's probably safe to say he's not happy no moves for a receiver were made by the Packers Tuesday.

4. LaFleur had one major criticism of his defense coming off last week's 27-17 loss to Buffalo.

"I think we need to be more physical," LaFleur told packers.com. "I think you look at the teams that are toughest to deal with in this league, especially from a defensive standpoint and physicality, it jumps out to you. There were moments where we're not always getting that."

He wants his defense to be much more physical this week vs. Detroit. Green Bay heads into Sunday's matchup in Detroit ranked 16th in points allowed (21.6) and eighth in total defense (316.0). They are 29th against the run (141.3), but second against the pass (174.8).

5. LaFleur said Monday it's "very much up in the air" whether or not Packers linebacker and leading tackler De'Vondre Campbell will play Sunday in Detroit after suffering a knee injury against the Bills last week.

Related Content

news

Could CB Jerry Jacobs be in line for more playing time?

Could second-year Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs be in line for more playing time on defense?

news

Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota Vikings

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings (pending physical).

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Why Lions parted ways with DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 8 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions' offense stalls out in second half

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins includes tale of two halves, Hill & Waddle, third-down defense and critical plays.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions frustrated with losses, but have to get back to work

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

news

RECAP: Lions vs. Dolphins

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Dolphins

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Dolphins matchup.

news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Dolphins

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Dolphins matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: Swift trending toward playing Sunday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back D'Andre Swift's status, an update on guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and more.

news

Okudah building confidence through solid performances

Detroit Lions third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah is building confidence by staying on the field and putting up solid performances week after week.

Advertising