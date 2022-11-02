Week 9 opponent: What the Packers are saying

1. It sounds like a lot of the same things that have plagued the Lions over their first seven games of the season have been issues that Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur described this week as things holding the Packers back through their first eight contests.

"I think that as a whole, as a team, we have to play better complementary football and then we might not be having this conversation," LaFleur told ESPN. "It hasn't been consistent at all. It's one side is doing it, the other side isn't. You've got to play complementary football and understand that there's going to be some moments where one side of the ball may be struggling. That's where the other side of the ball has to kind of pick it up."