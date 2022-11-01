Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota Vikings

Trading Hockenson to the Vikings (6-1) is the first interdivision trade involving a player since 1998, when Detroit traded running back Glyn Milburn to the Packers for a draft pick, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

This is the second major trade involving the Lions and Vikings in the past seven months. In April, Detroit traded up with Minnesota for the No. 12 overall draft pick, which they used to select wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Hockenson, 25, who was selected No. 8 overall by Detroit in the 2019 NFL Draft, has 26 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns this season. A Pro Bowler in 2020, Hockenson has 186 receptions for 2,068 yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons (47 games).

The trade leaves the Lions with Brock Wright and rookie fifth-round pick James Mitchell as the tight ends currently on the roster. Wright and Mitchell have combined to catch seven passes for 102 yards on the season.