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NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 10

Nov 11, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The NFC North played to a 3-1 record in Week 9 with the only loss coming from the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. The division continues to be arguably the best in football as it's the first division in league history to have all four teams at least two games above the .500 mark heading into Week 10. It's setting up for a fun finish.

Here's a look at where things stand heading into Week 10:

CHICAGO BEARS

2026 record: 7-2

Week 9 result: Chicago 27, Tampa Bay 24

Next opponent: Bye

3 headlines:

1. Finding a way

Good teams who are still playing in mid-January when the playoffs begin are the ones who find different ways to win football games. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw a career-high four interceptions against the Bucs, but Chicago's defense scored a touchdown and their special teams were sound to help them win when their top-ranked offense didn't have their A-game.

"Really pleased with how the team came out and found a way to win," Bears head coach Ben Johnson told chicagobears.com. "In a number of areas, we weren't at our best, and yet finding a way to win was the most important thing, so it was a great, great win in that regard."

2. Winning third down

Chicago's defense continued their strong play on third down against Tampa Bay. The Bucs were just 2-for-12 on third down. The Bears have allowed just 21 third-down conversions all season, the fewest by any defense through Week 9. Offensively, Chicago's 58 third down conversions are the most in the NFL.

3. Perfect in November

The Bears are now 7-0 in the month of November under Johnson the last two years: 2-0 this season and 5-0 in 2025. Chicago has two more games left this month, facing New Orleans at home (Nov. 22) and Detroit on the road (Nov. 26).

Twentyman: This week, we'll look at the top graded player by Pro Football Focus for each of the four teams in the division. For Chicago, it's right tackle Darnell Wright (85.9). The All-Pro has an 87.0 run-blocking grade, which ranks in the top three among qualified tackles. He's allowed just one sack and 12 pressures all season.

DETROIT LIONS

2026 record: 6-2

Week 9 result: Detroit 19, Miami 9

Next opponent: vs. New England (5-4) in Munich, Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. (FOX)

3 headlines:

1. Heading to Munich

The Lions and Patriots conclude the NFL's 2026 international slate of games meeting up in Munich, Germany. New England heads over Wednesday evening and Detroit Thursday evening. A lot of times, these international contests come down to whichever team acclimates to the time change and the environment the best and has the better preparation plan.

2. Defensive effort

It was Detroit's defense that was the catalyst behind their win Sunday in Miami and that unit has been very good over the Lions' current four-game win streak. Detroit's held their last four opponents to 21 points or fewer and the last three haven't scored more than 17.

3. Fan favorite

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s mother, Miriam, is from Germany and St. Brown speaks fluent German. He'll no-doubt be looking to put on a show for the fans in Munich. He had an eight-catch, 86-yard performance against the Dolphins. The Patriots allowed 372 passing yards to the Packers last week with both Matthew Golden (164 yards) and Christian Watson (171) having huge performances.

Twentyman: Detroit's top-graded player at the midway point of the season is left tackle Penei Sewell (92.0). He's the highest-graded tackle in the NFL. His 93.2 PFF run-blocking grade leads all offensive linemen, and he's allowed just one pressure over his last four games.

Related Links

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

2026 record: 6-2

Week 9 result: Buffalo 23, Minnesota 6

Next opponent: at Green Bay (6-3), Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. (FOX)

3 headlines:

1. Welcome back

The Vikings traded a third-round pick to Las Vegas for quarterback Kirk Cousins, who spent six seasons with Minnesota from 2018-2023. They needed a spark at the position. Cousins has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,340 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

2. Jefferson time

No one is probably happier about Cousins coming back to Minnesota than All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has just 31 receptions for 393 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. He does not have a 100-yard receiving game this season. Some of his best statistical seasons came with Cousins at quarterback.

3. Time of possession

The Vikings hope the acquisition of Cousins can immediately help their offensive efficiency, especially on third down. The Bills won the time of possession 42:32 to 17:28 on Sunday. Minnesota's defense is elite, but even they aren't immune to wearing down with that kind of time of possession disparity. Detroit had a 35:43 to 24:17 advantage in Minnesota's other loss in Week 8.

Twentyman: Linebacker Blake Cashman is Minnesota's top-graded player by PFF. Cashman is tied for seventh in WAR among linebackers and has been a great blitzer with an 83.0 PFF pass-rush grade. In coverage, opponents have a 75.9 passer rating when targeting him and he has a 78.3 coverage grade.

Top photos through Week 9

View some of the best photos through the first nine weeks of the Detroit Lions 2026 season.

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38), and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38), and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) celebrates after kicking a game-winning field goal during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) celebrates after kicking a game-winning field goal during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), Detroit Lions defensive back Jalen Mills (27) and Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), Detroit Lions defensive back Jalen Mills (27) and Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) strip sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) strip sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions via AP
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions via AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throwing a pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throwing a pass during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21), and Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21), and Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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GREEN BAY PACKERS

2026 record: 6-3

Week 9 result: Green Bay 45, New England 27

Next opponent: vs. Minnesota (6-2), Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. (FOX)

3 headlines:

1. Love belongs in MVP conversation

Quarterback Jordan Love posted a 153.2 passer rating going 23-for-29 for 372 yards with three touchdowns against a Top 10 Patriots defense Sunday. Love leads the NFL in passing yards (2,618), is third in touchdowns (19) and ninth in passer rating (97.9).

2. Dynamic duo

Watson and Golden combined to catch 17 of the 18 targets thrown their way Sunday for 335 yards and two touchdowns. They are the first Packers duo to post at least 150 receiving yards in the same game since 1942. Watson is third in the league in receiving yards (879) and Golden is fourth (783).

3. Forcing takeaways

Green Bay's defense forced four turnovers against New England and is now second in the NFL behind only Tampa Bay (16) with 13 interceptions. Green Bay's 19 takeaways are also second-most in the league. Jacksonville leads the NFL with a plus-nine turnover differential and Green Bay is right behind them at plus-eight.

Twentyman: Safety Evan Williams is currently the highest graded Packers player heading into Week 10. He's the league's most-valuable safety by WAR. He has 13 pressures, the second-most at the position, and his 5.4 percent missed tackle rate is the sixth lowest.

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