NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 10

The NFC North played to a 3-1 record in Week 9 with the only loss coming from the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. The division continues to be arguably the best in football as it's the first division in league history to have all four teams at least two games above the .500 mark heading into Week 10. It's setting up for a fun finish.

Here's a look at where things stand heading into Week 10:

CHICAGO BEARS

2026 record: 7-2

Week 9 result: Chicago 27, Tampa Bay 24

Next opponent: Bye

3 headlines:

1. Finding a way

Good teams who are still playing in mid-January when the playoffs begin are the ones who find different ways to win football games. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw a career-high four interceptions against the Bucs, but Chicago's defense scored a touchdown and their special teams were sound to help them win when their top-ranked offense didn't have their A-game.

"Really pleased with how the team came out and found a way to win," Bears head coach Ben Johnson told chicagobears.com. "In a number of areas, we weren't at our best, and yet finding a way to win was the most important thing, so it was a great, great win in that regard."

2. Winning third down

Chicago's defense continued their strong play on third down against Tampa Bay. The Bucs were just 2-for-12 on third down. The Bears have allowed just 21 third-down conversions all season, the fewest by any defense through Week 9. Offensively, Chicago's 58 third down conversions are the most in the NFL.

3. Perfect in November

The Bears are now 7-0 in the month of November under Johnson the last two years: 2-0 this season and 5-0 in 2025. Chicago has two more games left this month, facing New Orleans at home (Nov. 22) and Detroit on the road (Nov. 26).