NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 10

The NFC North played to a 3-1 record in Week 9 with the only loss coming from the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. The division continues to be arguably the best in football as it's the first division in league history to have all four teams at least two games above the .500 mark heading into Week 10. It's setting up for a fun finish.
Here's a look at where things stand heading into Week 10:
CHICAGO BEARS
2026 record: 7-2
Week 9 result: Chicago 27, Tampa Bay 24
Next opponent: Bye
3 headlines:
1. Finding a way
Good teams who are still playing in mid-January when the playoffs begin are the ones who find different ways to win football games. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw a career-high four interceptions against the Bucs, but Chicago's defense scored a touchdown and their special teams were sound to help them win when their top-ranked offense didn't have their A-game.
"Really pleased with how the team came out and found a way to win," Bears head coach Ben Johnson told chicagobears.com. "In a number of areas, we weren't at our best, and yet finding a way to win was the most important thing, so it was a great, great win in that regard."
2. Winning third down
Chicago's defense continued their strong play on third down against Tampa Bay. The Bucs were just 2-for-12 on third down. The Bears have allowed just 21 third-down conversions all season, the fewest by any defense through Week 9. Offensively, Chicago's 58 third down conversions are the most in the NFL.
3. Perfect in November
The Bears are now 7-0 in the month of November under Johnson the last two years: 2-0 this season and 5-0 in 2025. Chicago has two more games left this month, facing New Orleans at home (Nov. 22) and Detroit on the road (Nov. 26).
Twentyman: This week, we'll look at the top graded player by Pro Football Focus for each of the four teams in the division. For Chicago, it's right tackle Darnell Wright (85.9). The All-Pro has an 87.0 run-blocking grade, which ranks in the top three among qualified tackles. He's allowed just one sack and 12 pressures all season.
DETROIT LIONS
2026 record: 6-2
Week 9 result: Detroit 19, Miami 9
Next opponent: vs. New England (5-4) in Munich, Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. (FOX)
3 headlines:
1. Heading to Munich
The Lions and Patriots conclude the NFL's 2026 international slate of games meeting up in Munich, Germany. New England heads over Wednesday evening and Detroit Thursday evening. A lot of times, these international contests come down to whichever team acclimates to the time change and the environment the best and has the better preparation plan.
2. Defensive effort
It was Detroit's defense that was the catalyst behind their win Sunday in Miami and that unit has been very good over the Lions' current four-game win streak. Detroit's held their last four opponents to 21 points or fewer and the last three haven't scored more than 17.
3. Fan favorite
Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s mother, Miriam, is from Germany and St. Brown speaks fluent German. He'll no-doubt be looking to put on a show for the fans in Munich. He had an eight-catch, 86-yard performance against the Dolphins. The Patriots allowed 372 passing yards to the Packers last week with both Matthew Golden (164 yards) and Christian Watson (171) having huge performances.
Twentyman: Detroit's top-graded player at the midway point of the season is left tackle Penei Sewell (92.0). He's the highest-graded tackle in the NFL. His 93.2 PFF run-blocking grade leads all offensive linemen, and he's allowed just one pressure over his last four games.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
2026 record: 6-2
Week 9 result: Buffalo 23, Minnesota 6
Next opponent: at Green Bay (6-3), Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. (FOX)
3 headlines:
1. Welcome back
The Vikings traded a third-round pick to Las Vegas for quarterback Kirk Cousins, who spent six seasons with Minnesota from 2018-2023. They needed a spark at the position. Cousins has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,340 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.
2. Jefferson time
No one is probably happier about Cousins coming back to Minnesota than All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has just 31 receptions for 393 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. He does not have a 100-yard receiving game this season. Some of his best statistical seasons came with Cousins at quarterback.
3. Time of possession
The Vikings hope the acquisition of Cousins can immediately help their offensive efficiency, especially on third down. The Bills won the time of possession 42:32 to 17:28 on Sunday. Minnesota's defense is elite, but even they aren't immune to wearing down with that kind of time of possession disparity. Detroit had a 35:43 to 24:17 advantage in Minnesota's other loss in Week 8.
Twentyman: Linebacker Blake Cashman is Minnesota's top-graded player by PFF. Cashman is tied for seventh in WAR among linebackers and has been a great blitzer with an 83.0 PFF pass-rush grade. In coverage, opponents have a 75.9 passer rating when targeting him and he has a 78.3 coverage grade.
View some of the best photos through the first nine weeks of the Detroit Lions 2026 season.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
2026 record: 6-3
Week 9 result: Green Bay 45, New England 27
Next opponent: vs. Minnesota (6-2), Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. (FOX)
3 headlines:
1. Love belongs in MVP conversation
Quarterback Jordan Love posted a 153.2 passer rating going 23-for-29 for 372 yards with three touchdowns against a Top 10 Patriots defense Sunday. Love leads the NFL in passing yards (2,618), is third in touchdowns (19) and ninth in passer rating (97.9).
2. Dynamic duo
Watson and Golden combined to catch 17 of the 18 targets thrown their way Sunday for 335 yards and two touchdowns. They are the first Packers duo to post at least 150 receiving yards in the same game since 1942. Watson is third in the league in receiving yards (879) and Golden is fourth (783).
3. Forcing takeaways
Green Bay's defense forced four turnovers against New England and is now second in the NFL behind only Tampa Bay (16) with 13 interceptions. Green Bay's 19 takeaways are also second-most in the league. Jacksonville leads the NFL with a plus-nine turnover differential and Green Bay is right behind them at plus-eight.
Twentyman: Safety Evan Williams is currently the highest graded Packers player heading into Week 10. He's the league's most-valuable safety by WAR. He has 13 pressures, the second-most at the position, and his 5.4 percent missed tackle rate is the sixth lowest.