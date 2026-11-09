 Skip to main content
Advertising

TWENTYMAN: What Cisco trade means for Lions' defense

Nov 09, 2026 at 04:08 PM
Author Image
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions have added veteran depth to their secondary before Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline by agreeing to terms with the New York Jets to acquire safety Andre Cisco via trade for a 2028 sixth-round draft pick.

Cisco has played in nine games this season for the Jets with four starts, recording 23 tackles with two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass defended. That one sack this season came Week 3 against the Lions in Detroit's 31-24 win over New York at Ford Field. Cisco added six tackles and a tackle for loss in that game on Sept. 27.

He's played the majority of his snaps this season at free safety (151) but has also played in the box (29) and a little in the slot (6). He's also a four-core special teamer with 130 reps combined on all four teams units.

Andre Cisco photos

View photos of S Andre Cisco, who Detroit acquired via a trade with the New York Jets.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Dennis Houston (89) is tackled by New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) after catching a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
1 / 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Dennis Houston (89) is tackled by New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) after catching a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Frank Franklin II/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets defensive back Andre Cisco (8) defends during an NFL preseason football game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
2 / 10

New York Jets defensive back Andre Cisco (8) defends during an NFL preseason football game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes the ball under pressure from New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) during an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
3 / 10

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes the ball under pressure from New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) during an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) defends near the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
4 / 10

New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) defends near the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) reacts to the kick during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
5 / 10

New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) reacts to the kick during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) gets ready for the play during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. The Packers won 20-17 in overtime. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
6 / 10

New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) gets ready for the play during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. The Packers won 20-17 in overtime. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson (26) fumbles the ball after being hit by New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) during an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
7 / 10

Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson (26) fumbles the ball after being hit by New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) during an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) defends during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
8 / 10

New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) defends during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/AP Photo
New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) pursues a play on defense against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
9 / 10

New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) pursues a play on defense against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) takes the field with teammates before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
10 / 10

New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) takes the field with teammates before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

A third-round pick in the 2021 draft, Cisco played his first four seasons with the Jaguars. Lions passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Deshea Towsend held the same role in Jacksonville in 2022 and 2023. Townsend should have a good grasp on Cisco's skillset and how he might fit into Detroit's secondary. He'll also be familiar with Detroit's scheme playing the last year and a half in New York under Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who was Detroit's defensive coordinator from 2021-24.

Cisco joins a safety room in Detroit that looks to have good depth now. Brian Branch recently rejoined the starting lineup, All-Pro Kerby Joseph appears to be trending in the right direction and Chuck Clark has been a steady veteran presence starting all eight games for the Lions this season.  Rookie Keith Abney II has also shown some good things.

"It gives us flexibility," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday of the trade. "Cisco can play safety and play nickel. He can play other things on third down in our dime package. So can Branch. We get (Joseph) back eventually here and he gives you flexibility to play where you need him.

"It gives us flexibility is what it does. And it gives us depth, too. It's good to have here because now we're on the home stretch."

Teams have completed just 50 percent of the passes thrown into Cisco's coverage area this season with a 63.5 passer rating. He's got terrific ball skills and is a plus run defender with an 81.1 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus this season.

In 80 career games with 59 starts, he's tallied eight interceptions, 26 passes defensed, 2.5 sacks, and six tackles for loss.

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Where do Lions stand with NFL trade deadline approaching?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

TWENTYMAN: Week 9 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 9 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

news

NOTEBOOK: Clark 'a steady presence' for Lions' defense

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

news

FOUR DOWNS: Defense keeps it rolling in victory over Dolphins

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins includes defense keeps it rolling, Mr. Automatic, first career sack(s) and No. 6 for 46.

news

RECAP: Lions at Dolphins

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

news

INACTIVES: Lions at Dolphins

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Dolphins matchup.

news

5 things to watch: Lions at Dolphins

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Dolphins matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: McNeill performing to his standards & expectations

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including defensive lineman Alim McNeill's disruptive play on the interior, safety Kerby Joseph's progress at practice and more.

news

Twentyman's Mailbag: Will Lions' offense continue to use 13 personnel?

Tim Twentyman answers fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 9 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions' linebackers ready to step up vs. Dolphins

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including linebackers stepping up, running back Sione Vaki's role and more.

news

Play like 46: Lions preparing for Week 9 with Jack Campbell on their minds

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard encouraged the Detroit Lions to embody linebacker Jack Campbell's work ethic and grit as the team prepares for their Week 9 matchup in Miami.

Advertising