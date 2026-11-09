TWENTYMAN: What Cisco trade means for Lions' defense

A third-round pick in the 2021 draft, Cisco played his first four seasons with the Jaguars. Lions passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Deshea Towsend held the same role in Jacksonville in 2022 and 2023. Townsend should have a good grasp on Cisco's skillset and how he might fit into Detroit's secondary. He'll also be familiar with Detroit's scheme playing the last year and a half in New York under Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who was Detroit's defensive coordinator from 2021-24.

Cisco joins a safety room in Detroit that looks to have good depth now. Brian Branch recently rejoined the starting lineup, All-Pro Kerby Joseph appears to be trending in the right direction and Chuck Clark has been a steady veteran presence starting all eight games for the Lions this season. Rookie Keith Abney II has also shown some good things.

"It gives us flexibility," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday of the trade. "Cisco can play safety and play nickel. He can play other things on third down in our dime package. So can Branch. We get (Joseph) back eventually here and he gives you flexibility to play where you need him.

"It gives us flexibility is what it does. And it gives us depth, too. It's good to have here because now we're on the home stretch."

Teams have completed just 50 percent of the passes thrown into Cisco's coverage area this season with a 63.5 passer rating. He's got terrific ball skills and is a plus run defender with an 81.1 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus this season.