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KEY QUESTIONS: Where do Lions stand with NFL trade deadline approaching?

Nov 09, 2026 at 04:35 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday after his squad got their fourth-straight victory improving to 6-2 on the season with a win in Miami Sunday.

Campbell was particularly impressed with his defense as that unit continues their upward trend at the halfway point of the season. The defense did a good job stopping the Dolphins' run game and creating an interception and turnover on downs in the second half.

Offensively, it was a slow start, but Detroit's offensive line played better in the second half after cleaning up some pass protection issues early on. That unit found the end zone late in the third quarter and finished out the game with the ball in their hands.

Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday press conference:

Detroit made a trade for Jets safety Andre Cisco Monday. How does he fit in Detroit?

"We're finalizing that right now," Campbell said. "We liked Cisco from afar. He's athletic. He's versatile. He knows our system. He knows the verbiage. So, we feel like he's a guy who can help us here. We're excited."

Campbell said Cisco has the versatility to play safety and nickel in Detroit's scheme and gives them good depth in the back end. Campbell really likes the versatility players like Cisco, Brian Branch and Keith Abney II provide the secondary.

The Lions have played good defense going on a month now. Detroit hasn't allowed more than 21 points in four straight games, and their last three opponents haven't scored more than 17 points. Has that changed the Lions' view of Tuesday's trade deadline?

Campbell said general manager Brad Holmes is still open to adding players if they can help upgrade the roster. Campbell said depth is important as Detroit hits the stretch run and they'll keep their options open heading into Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline.

"We're finalizing this, doesn't mean we're not still looking and seeing if there's something else that makes sense for us," Campbell said. "But our (defense) is playing pretty good football right now. Our DBs are getting after it and playing good football, so that's a good thing. It just has to make sense for us, and it's got to be something we feel like it can help us."

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What does veteran left guard Christian Mahogany need to do to earn his starting spot back this week?

Mahogany was replaced in the starting lineup Sunday by Miles Frazier in what Campball said was a team rules violation.

Campbell said he talked to Mahogany Monday morning and the ball is in his court.

The Lions' offensive line got off to a slow start in Miami, giving up three sacks and five quarterback hits in the first half against a Dolphins front that gave Detroit some different looks with their speed on the edge and the games they played inside off that edge speed.

"It just took a minute to tighten some of that up," Campbell said. "We were better in the second half, but we've got to adjust much quicker. But a lot of that is, like I say, every time we see something like that, the better we will get. We just have to be able to adapt quicker and we will. Those guys, they did it as we went."

Lions at Dolphins Week 9 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8 in Miami Gardens.

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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/Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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/Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Anthony Lucas (61) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Anthony Lucas (61) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38), and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38), and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) AND Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) AND Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) after a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) after a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Is there is optimism cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) and edge rusher DJ Wonnum (concussion) can play this week after sitting out Sunday due to injury?

"Yeah, hard to say," Campbell said. "It really is. I mean, they've improved from last week. The question is, 'Can we get them there in time?' And I don't have that answer right now."

Is there anything that concerns Campbell about the logistics of playing in Munich this week?

Short answer is no. The Lions will have a normal schedule Wednesday and Thursday at the Meijer Performance Center before traveling Thursday to Munich. They'll hold a practice there Friday and Campbell believes they'll be adjusted just fine by Sunday to play the New England Patriots.

"I mean, they've got to go through the same thing," he said of New England. "So, we'll be ready. We'll be ready to go. We'll be ready to come back and locked and loaded."

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