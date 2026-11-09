KEY QUESTIONS: Where do Lions stand with NFL trade deadline approaching?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday after his squad got their fourth-straight victory improving to 6-2 on the season with a win in Miami Sunday.
Campbell was particularly impressed with his defense as that unit continues their upward trend at the halfway point of the season. The defense did a good job stopping the Dolphins' run game and creating an interception and turnover on downs in the second half.
Offensively, it was a slow start, but Detroit's offensive line played better in the second half after cleaning up some pass protection issues early on. That unit found the end zone late in the third quarter and finished out the game with the ball in their hands.
Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday press conference:
Detroit made a trade for Jets safety Andre Cisco Monday. How does he fit in Detroit?
"We're finalizing that right now," Campbell said. "We liked Cisco from afar. He's athletic. He's versatile. He knows our system. He knows the verbiage. So, we feel like he's a guy who can help us here. We're excited."
Campbell said Cisco has the versatility to play safety and nickel in Detroit's scheme and gives them good depth in the back end. Campbell really likes the versatility players like Cisco, Brian Branch and Keith Abney II provide the secondary.
The Lions have played good defense going on a month now. Detroit hasn't allowed more than 21 points in four straight games, and their last three opponents haven't scored more than 17 points. Has that changed the Lions' view of Tuesday's trade deadline?
Campbell said general manager Brad Holmes is still open to adding players if they can help upgrade the roster. Campbell said depth is important as Detroit hits the stretch run and they'll keep their options open heading into Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline.
"We're finalizing this, doesn't mean we're not still looking and seeing if there's something else that makes sense for us," Campbell said. "But our (defense) is playing pretty good football right now. Our DBs are getting after it and playing good football, so that's a good thing. It just has to make sense for us, and it's got to be something we feel like it can help us."
What does veteran left guard Christian Mahogany need to do to earn his starting spot back this week?
Mahogany was replaced in the starting lineup Sunday by Miles Frazier in what Campball said was a team rules violation.
Campbell said he talked to Mahogany Monday morning and the ball is in his court.
The Lions' offensive line got off to a slow start in Miami, giving up three sacks and five quarterback hits in the first half against a Dolphins front that gave Detroit some different looks with their speed on the edge and the games they played inside off that edge speed.
"It just took a minute to tighten some of that up," Campbell said. "We were better in the second half, but we've got to adjust much quicker. But a lot of that is, like I say, every time we see something like that, the better we will get. We just have to be able to adapt quicker and we will. Those guys, they did it as we went."
View photos from the Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8 in Miami Gardens.
Is there is optimism cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) and edge rusher DJ Wonnum (concussion) can play this week after sitting out Sunday due to injury?
"Yeah, hard to say," Campbell said. "It really is. I mean, they've improved from last week. The question is, 'Can we get them there in time?' And I don't have that answer right now."
Is there anything that concerns Campbell about the logistics of playing in Munich this week?
Short answer is no. The Lions will have a normal schedule Wednesday and Thursday at the Meijer Performance Center before traveling Thursday to Munich. They'll hold a practice there Friday and Campbell believes they'll be adjusted just fine by Sunday to play the New England Patriots.
"I mean, they've got to go through the same thing," he said of New England. "So, we'll be ready. We'll be ready to go. We'll be ready to come back and locked and loaded."