KEY QUESTIONS: Where do Lions stand with NFL trade deadline approaching?

Is there is optimism cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) and edge rusher DJ Wonnum (concussion) can play this week after sitting out Sunday due to injury?

"Yeah, hard to say," Campbell said. "It really is. I mean, they've improved from last week. The question is, 'Can we get them there in time?' And I don't have that answer right now."

Is there anything that concerns Campbell about the logistics of playing in Munich this week?

Short answer is no. The Lions will have a normal schedule Wednesday and Thursday at the Meijer Performance Center before traveling Thursday to Munich. They'll hold a practice there Friday and Campbell believes they'll be adjusted just fine by Sunday to play the New England Patriots.