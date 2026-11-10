TWENTYMAN: 5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 9 victory

The Detroit Lions made it four wins in a row Sunday with a 19-9 win on the road in Miami. Detroit, Cincinnati, Chicago and Pittsburgh currently have the second-longest winning streak in the NFL behind Denver's five.

The Lions' defense and special teams led the way as the defense allowed under 200 total yards of offense and kicker Jake Bates was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals.

Next up for Detroit is a trip to Munich, taking on the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena Sunday at 9:30 a.m. (ET).

Here's a look at five stats that stand out after Week 9:

1. Number: 60

What it means: Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs recorded his 60th career touchdown in Week 9 against the Dolphins on an eight-yard touchdown run.