TWENTYMAN: 5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 9 victory

The Detroit Lions made it four wins in a row Sunday with a 19-9 win on the road in Miami. Detroit, Cincinnati, Chicago and Pittsburgh currently have the second-longest winning streak in the NFL behind Denver's five.
The Lions' defense and special teams led the way as the defense allowed under 200 total yards of offense and kicker Jake Bates was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals.
Next up for Detroit is a trip to Munich, taking on the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena Sunday at 9:30 a.m. (ET).
Here's a look at five stats that stand out after Week 9:
1. Number: 60
What it means: Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs recorded his 60th career touchdown in Week 9 against the Dolphins on an eight-yard touchdown run.
Twentyman: The touchdown run late in the third quarter on a 4th & 1 play gave Detroit a 16-6 lead at the time and was the only touchdown in the contest for either team. It ties Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson for the second-most touchdowns by any player in their first four seasons in NFL history — trailing only Hall of Famer Terrell Davis (61). It seems like every week now Gibbs, 24, is moving up some historical running back list for his early-career production.
2. Number: 243
What it means: Combined plays of 10-plus yards for New England (123) and Detroit (120) this season.
Twentyman: The Patriots rank No. 1 in the NFL in this department and the Lions are No. 2. There could be some offensive fireworks in Munich Sunday morning. Detroit has 33 runs of 10-plus yards and 87 such passes. That run total is third behind only Tampa Bay (38) and Buffalo (34). The pass total ranks 10th. New England is seventh and fifth, respectively, in both categories.
3. Number: 37.2
What it means: Detroit's third-down efficiency percentage on offense this season, which ranks 21st in the NFL.
Twentyman: This is a bit of a perplexing number at the halfway point of the season for the Lions given how well quarterback Jared Goff and the offensive line have played through eight games along with all the skill weapons Detroit has.
Particularly puzzling is Detroit ranking last in the NFL converting on 3rd & 4 yards or less at just 42.3 percent (11-for-26). To put that number in a little bit of perspective, the league average converting on 3rd & short is 59.5 percent and the league leader is Jacksonville at 73.1 percent (19-for-26). It's an area offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and Detroit's offense will look to improve the second half of the season.
View photos from the Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8 in Miami Gardens.
4. Number: 84
What it means: Combined quarterback pressures forced by edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and defensive lineman Alim McNeill.
Twentyman: Hutchinson leads the NFL with 50 total pressures on the season and is the second-highest graded defender in football after Week 9 with a 91.7 grade. McNeill ranks 12th among all players with 34 pressures. Only Denver's Zach Allen (38) has more pressures than McNeill among interior defenders and only Chicago's Jeffrey Simmons (6.0) has more sacks than McNeill's 5.5.
Hutchinson & McNeill and Houston's edge duo of Will Anderson Jr. & Danielle Hunter are the only set of teammates in the NFL to rank in the Top 12 in the league in total pressures.
5. Number: 94.1
What it means: Opponent average rushing yards per game.
Twentyman: That total is seventh-best in the NFL through nine weeks and makes Detroit one of only 11 teams across the league holding opponents under 100.0 rushing yards per game on the season. In the Lions' six wins on the year, opponents averaged just 70.8 yards per game on the ground.
Only 39.1 percent of opponent rushes gain four yards or more against the Lions' defense. Only Pittsburgh (36.8), Seattle (37.3) and Denver (37.9) have a lower percentage across the league than Detroit.