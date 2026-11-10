 Skip to main content
Advertising

TWENTYMAN: 5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 9 victory

Nov 10, 2026 at 07:00 AM
Author Image
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions made it four wins in a row Sunday with a 19-9 win on the road in Miami. Detroit, Cincinnati, Chicago and Pittsburgh currently have the second-longest winning streak in the NFL behind Denver's five.

The Lions' defense and special teams led the way as the defense allowed under 200 total yards of offense and kicker Jake Bates was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals.

Next up for Detroit is a trip to Munich, taking on the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena Sunday at 9:30 a.m. (ET).

Here's a look at five stats that stand out after Week 9:

1. Number: 60

What it means: Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs recorded his 60th career touchdown in Week 9 against the Dolphins on an eight-yard touchdown run.

Twentyman: The touchdown run late in the third quarter on a 4th & 1 play gave Detroit a 16-6 lead at the time and was the only touchdown in the contest for either team. It ties Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson for the second-most touchdowns by any player in their first four seasons in NFL history — trailing only Hall of Famer Terrell Davis (61). It seems like every week now Gibbs, 24, is moving up some historical running back list for his early-career production.

2. Number: 243

What it means: Combined plays of 10-plus yards for New England (123) and Detroit (120) this season.

Twentyman: The Patriots rank No. 1 in the NFL in this department and the Lions are No. 2. There could be some offensive fireworks in Munich Sunday morning. Detroit has 33 runs of 10-plus yards and 87 such passes. That run total is third behind only Tampa Bay (38) and Buffalo (34). The pass total ranks 10th. New England is seventh and fifth, respectively, in both categories.

Related Links

3. Number: 37.2

What it means: Detroit's third-down efficiency percentage on offense this season, which ranks 21st in the NFL.

Twentyman: This is a bit of a perplexing number at the halfway point of the season for the Lions given how well quarterback Jared Goff and the offensive line have played through eight games along with all the skill weapons Detroit has.

Particularly puzzling is Detroit ranking last in the NFL converting on 3rd & 4 yards or less at just 42.3 percent (11-for-26). To put that number in a little bit of perspective, the league average converting on 3rd & short is 59.5 percent and the league leader is Jacksonville at 73.1 percent (19-for-26). It's an area offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and Detroit's offense will look to improve the second half of the season.

Lions at Dolphins Week 9 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8 in Miami Gardens.

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 154

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 154

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 154

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
/Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 154

/Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 154

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 154

Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 154

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 154

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 154

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 154

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 154

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 154

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 154

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 154

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 154

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Anthony Lucas (61) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 154

Detroit Lions edge rusher Anthony Lucas (61) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 154

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 154

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 154

Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 154

Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 154

Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 154

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 154

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 154

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 154

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 154

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 154

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 154

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 154

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 154

Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 154

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 154

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 154

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 154

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 154

Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 154

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 154

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 154

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
56 / 154

Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
57 / 154

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
58 / 154

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
59 / 154

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
60 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
61 / 154

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
62 / 154

Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
63 / 154

Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
64 / 154

Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
65 / 154

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
66 / 154

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
67 / 154

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
68 / 154

Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
69 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
70 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
71 / 154

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
72 / 154

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
73 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
74 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
75 / 154

Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
76 / 154

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
77 / 154

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
78 / 154

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
79 / 154

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
80 / 154

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
81 / 154

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
82 / 154

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
83 / 154

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
84 / 154

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
85 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
86 / 154

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
87 / 154

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
88 / 154

Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
89 / 154

Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
90 / 154

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
91 / 154

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
92 / 154

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
93 / 154

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
94 / 154

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
95 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
96 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
97 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
98 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
99 / 154

Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
100 / 154

Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
101 / 154

Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38), and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
102 / 154

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38), and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
103 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
104 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
105 / 154

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
106 / 154

Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
107 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
108 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
109 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
110 / 154

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
111 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
112 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
113 / 154

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
114 / 154

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
115 / 154

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
116 / 154

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
117 / 154

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
118 / 154

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
119 / 154

Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
120 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
121 / 154

Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
122 / 154

Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) AND Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
123 / 154

Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) AND Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
124 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
125 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
126 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
127 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
128 / 154

Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
129 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
130 / 154

Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
131 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
132 / 154

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
133 / 154

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
134 / 154

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
135 / 154

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
136 / 154

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
137 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
138 / 154

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
139 / 154

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
140 / 154

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
141 / 154

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) after a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
142 / 154

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) after a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
143 / 154

Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
144 / 154

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
145 / 154

Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
146 / 154

Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
147 / 154

Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
148 / 154

Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
149 / 154

Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
150 / 154

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
151 / 154

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
152 / 154

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
153 / 154

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
154 / 154

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Number: 84

What it means: Combined quarterback pressures forced by edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and defensive lineman Alim McNeill.

Twentyman: Hutchinson leads the NFL with 50 total pressures on the season and is the second-highest graded defender in football after Week 9 with a 91.7 grade. McNeill ranks 12th among all players with 34 pressures. Only Denver's Zach Allen (38) has more pressures than McNeill among interior defenders and only Chicago's Jeffrey Simmons (6.0) has more sacks than McNeill's 5.5.

Hutchinson & McNeill and Houston's edge duo of Will Anderson Jr. & Danielle Hunter are the only set of teammates in the NFL to rank in the Top 12 in the league in total pressures.

5. Number: 94.1

What it means: Opponent average rushing yards per game.

Twentyman: That total is seventh-best in the NFL through nine weeks and makes Detroit one of only 11 teams across the league holding opponents under 100.0 rushing yards per game on the season. In the Lions' six wins on the year, opponents averaged just 70.8 yards per game on the ground.

Only 39.1 percent of opponent rushes gain four yards or more against the Lions' defense. Only Pittsburgh (36.8), Seattle (37.3) and Denver (37.9) have a lower percentage across the league than Detroit.

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Where do Lions stand with NFL trade deadline approaching?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

TWENTYMAN: What Cisco trade means for Lions' defense

Tim Twentyman takes a look at what the Detroit Lions' trade for safety Andre Cisco means for the defense.

news

TWENTYMAN: Week 9 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 9 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

news

NOTEBOOK: Clark 'a steady presence' for Lions' defense

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

news

FOUR DOWNS: Defense keeps it rolling in victory over Dolphins

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins includes defense keeps it rolling, Mr. Automatic, first career sack(s) and No. 6 for 46.

news

RECAP: Lions at Dolphins

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

news

INACTIVES: Lions at Dolphins

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Dolphins matchup.

news

5 things to watch: Lions at Dolphins

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Dolphins matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: McNeill performing to his standards & expectations

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including defensive lineman Alim McNeill's disruptive play on the interior, safety Kerby Joseph's progress at practice and more.

news

Twentyman's Mailbag: Will Lions' offense continue to use 13 personnel?

Tim Twentyman answers fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 9 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions' linebackers ready to step up vs. Dolphins

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including linebackers stepping up, running back Sione Vaki's role and more.

Advertising