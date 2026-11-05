Play like 46: Lions preparing for Week 9 with Jack Campbell on their minds

Lions head coach Dan Campbell held a team meeting Wednesday morning as the players returned to the facility to get started on their preparations for Sunday's game in Miami. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said it was a terrific meeting where they put football to the side and opened the floor to talk about Jack. The team came out of the meeting with a theme for the week.

"So, the theme has been let's prepare and play like 46," Sheppard said. "Every day I wake up, 'What would 46 want me to do today? Would he want us to sulk and feel sorry?' I can guarantee y'all know Jack. Absolutely not.

"He'll be pissed off if he found out guys are crying and guys are like, about him. That's just his makeup and that's what makes him the person that he is. So, that's what we're doing. And everything we do, every meeting I told the unit, every walkthrough, every play, you all know how Jack prepares. You all know how he plays. The way you honor him is to wipe those tears from your eyes and make sure we prepare and play like him. So, that's the theme moving forward to this week."