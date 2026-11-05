Week 9 opponent: What the Dolphins are saying

5. Miami is currently in a youth movement. The Dolphins have 14 rookies (26.4 percent) on their active roster, including 10 drafted by the team. The Dolphins' 14 rookies are the most in the NFL.

Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman are three first-year wide receivers who have accounted for 476 of the team's 1,268 receiving yards, or 38 percent. That's the second-highest percentage in the NFL for rookie receivers. That trio combined for 11 receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown in a 24-19 loss to New England Week 8.

"They played well and competed against a really good defense and one of the best corners in the NFL (Christian Gonzalez)," Hafley said of his rookie receivers. "They got open and had opportunities. I'm proud of those rookies. It's not easy to play in this league, especially when you're looking to the left and it's a rookie and looking to the right and it's a rookie and it's like, 'Where's the older guy to tell me what to do?' I give them a lot of credit. They are getting better."

6. Hafley spoke for about two minutes Wednesday on Detroit's offense, going through all the weapons on that side of the football and how they can hurt opposing defenses in so many ways. When talking about the Lions' offensive line, Hafley said the biggest improvement he's noticed are along the interior.

"I feel like I've played these guys a lot in the last two years," said Hafley, who was Green Bay's defensive coordinator in 2024 and 2025. "The interior of the offensive line I see a lot of improvement there."

Christian Mahogany, Juice Scruggs and Tate Ratledge have been a good interior trio for Detroit all season.