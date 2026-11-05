 Skip to main content
Advertising

Week 9 opponent: What the Dolphins are saying

Nov 05, 2026 at 07:00 AM
Author Image
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Miami Dolphins talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 9 interconference matchup against the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium? Let's find out:

1. Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley opened his Wednesday press conference with kind words for Lions linebacker Jack Campbell.

"We are thinking of him and praying for him and for the Lions," Hafley said. "I know that's a hard situation. But certainly, there are things that are bigger than football, so I just make sure I want to acknowledge that and we acknowledge that."

2. From Week 2 through Week 7 the Dolphins had rushed for 100 yards in five straight games. That streak was broken in last Sunday's 24-19 loss to New England when they rushed for 74 yards on 23 carries (3.2 avg.).

"I think it was a lot of missed assignments and just not being on our landmarks," tackle Patrick Paul said this week about the run game performance against the Patriots. "A lot of looks. They gave us eight in the box. It's really hard to run when there's eight guys in the box. Just different fronts and we need to execute better."

Since Week 2, Miami's 131.5 rushing average is fourth highest in the NFL behind only Tampa Bay (180.0), Buffalo (158.8) and Atlanta (136.9). Detroit currently ranks ninth defending the run allowing 96.6 yards per game on average on the ground.

Meet the Opponent: Miami Dolphins

View photos of the starters for the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach: Jeff Hafley Offensive coordinator: Bobby Slowik Defensive coordinator: Sean Duggan Special teams coordinator: Chris Tabor (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
1 / 27

Head coach: Jeff Hafley

Offensive coordinator: Bobby Slowik

Defensive coordinator: Sean Duggan

Special teams coordinator: Chris Tabor

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Marta Lavandier/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Caleb Douglas Backed up by Jared Wayne (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
2 / 27

WR Caleb Douglas

Backed up by Jared Wayne

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Patrick Paul Backed up by Chukwuebuka Godrick (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
3 / 27

LT Patrick Paul

Backed up by Chukwuebuka Godrick

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Kadyn Proctor Backed up by Jarrett Kingston (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
4 / 27

LG Kadyn Proctor

Backed up by Jarrett Kingston

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Aaron Brewer Backed up by Andrew Meyer (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
5 / 27

C Aaron Brewer

Backed up by Andrew Meyer

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Jonah Savaiinaea Backed up by Caedan Wallace and DJ Campbell (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
6 / 27

RG Jonah Savaiinaea

Backed up by Caedan Wallace and DJ Campbell

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Austin Jackson Backed up by Caedan Wallace (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
7 / 27

RT Austin Jackson

Backed up by Caedan Wallace

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Greg Dulcich Backed up by Will Kacmarek, Seydou Traore and Justin Joly (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
8 / 27

TE Greg Dulcich

Backed up by Will Kacmarek, Seydou Traore and Justin Joly

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB DJ Herman (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
9 / 27

FB DJ Herman

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Ollie Gordon II Backed up by Jaylen Wright and Kaytron Allen (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
10 / 27

RB Ollie Gordon II

Backed up by Jaylen Wright and Kaytron Allen

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Malik Willis Backed up by Kyle McCord (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
11 / 27

QB Malik Willis

Backed up by Kyle McCord

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Malik Washington Backed up by Kevin Coleman Jr. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
12 / 27

WR Malik Washington

Backed up by Kevin Coleman Jr.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Chris Bell Backed up by Jalen Tolbert (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
13 / 27

WR Chris Bell

Backed up by Jalen Tolbert

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Jordan Phillips Backed up by Kenneth Grant (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
14 / 27

DT Jordan Phillips

Backed up by Kenneth Grant

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Zach Sieler Backed up by Zeek Biggers (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
15 / 27

DT Zach Sieler

Backed up by Zeek Biggers

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Chop Robinson Backed up by Malik Herring and Rodney McGraw (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
16 / 27

EDGE Chop Robinson

Backed up by Malik Herring and Rodney McGraw

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Josh Uche (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
17 / 27

EDGE Josh Uche

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jordyn Brooks Backed up by Jackson Woodward and Shaka Heyward (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
18 / 27

LB Jordyn Brooks

Backed up by Jackson Woodward and Shaka Heyward

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jacob Rodriguez Backed up by Willie Gay Jr. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
19 / 27

LB Jacob Rodriguez

Backed up by Willie Gay Jr.

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NB Chris Johnson Backed up by Reese Taylor (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
20 / 27

NB Chris Johnson

Backed up by Reese Taylor

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB JuJu Brents Backed up by Marcellas Dial Jr. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
21 / 27

CB JuJu Brents

Backed up by Marcellas Dial Jr.

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. Backed up by Jaylin Simpson (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
22 / 27

CB Jason Marshall Jr.

Backed up by Jaylin Simpson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Michael Taaffe Backed up by Zayne Anderson (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
23 / 27

S Michael Taaffe

Backed up by Zayne Anderson

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Dante Trader Jr. Backed up by Kyle Louis and Julius Wood (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
24 / 27

S Dante Trader Jr.

Backed up by Kyle Louis and Julius Wood

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Bradley Pinion (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
25 / 27

P/H Bradley Pinion

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Tucker Addington (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
26 / 27

LS Tucker Addington

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR/PR Malik Washington Backed up by Jaylen Wright (KR) and Kevin Coleman Jr. (PR) (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
27 / 27

KR/PR Malik Washington

Backed up by Jaylen Wright (KR) and Kevin Coleman Jr. (PR)

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Paul was asked this week about facing Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson Sunday and what Miami needs to do to try to limit Hutchinson, who is second in the NFL with 43 total pressures this season.

"I mean, he's a great player," Paul said. "Has been since he's been in the league. I think just game planning and having a good game plan is the biggest thing."

4. Hafley said this week there's a point of emphasis limiting explosive plays in the pass game after his defense allowed two 40-plus-yard passing touchdowns (48 and 43) against the Patriots last week.

Miami has allowed opposing passers to have a 140.0 passer rating on attempts that travel at least 21 yards in the air this season, worst in the NFL. Detroit has one of the most explosive passing attacks in the NFL as quarterback Jared Goff has a 113.7 rating when throwing the ball down the field this season.

Related Links

5. Miami is currently in a youth movement. The Dolphins have 14 rookies (26.4 percent) on their active roster, including 10 drafted by the team. The Dolphins' 14 rookies are the most in the NFL.

Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman are three first-year wide receivers who have accounted for 476 of the team's 1,268 receiving yards, or 38 percent. That's the second-highest percentage in the NFL for rookie receivers. That trio combined for 11 receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown in a 24-19 loss to New England Week 8.

"They played well and competed against a really good defense and one of the best corners in the NFL (Christian Gonzalez)," Hafley said of his rookie receivers. "They got open and had opportunities. I'm proud of those rookies. It's not easy to play in this league, especially when you're looking to the left and it's a rookie and looking to the right and it's a rookie and it's like, 'Where's the older guy to tell me what to do?' I give them a lot of credit. They are getting better."

6. Hafley spoke for about two minutes Wednesday on Detroit's offense, going through all the weapons on that side of the football and how they can hurt opposing defenses in so many ways. When talking about the Lions' offensive line, Hafley said the biggest improvement he's noticed are along the interior.

"I feel like I've played these guys a lot in the last two years," said Hafley, who was Green Bay's defensive coordinator in 2024 and 2025. "The interior of the offensive line I see a lot of improvement there."

Christian Mahogany, Juice Scruggs and Tate Ratledge have been a good interior trio for Detroit all season.

Hafley said it's a combination of scheme, having playmakers all over the field and being physical in the run game that makes Detroit's offense so tough to face. He said the only way to be successful defensively against the Lions is to throw a lot of different things at them from a defensive perspective.

7. Are the Dolphins getting enough consistency from their pass rush to affect opposing quarterbacks?

"Probably not consistently enough," Hafley said of the league-low nine sacks for the Dolphins this season. "If you look to some games the answer would be yes. Like if you looked at last week (three sacks vs. Patriots) I though yeah, we got a lot of pressure on the quarterback. There's been some other games where we didn't."

He thinks it's something that's been an improvement lately and they must continue to build as the season progresses.

8. Hafley has a lot of respect for Goff.

"Goff has played at a really high level for a lot of years," Hafley said. "He's really smart. He can do it all. I respect his toughness. I respect the way he hangs in the pocket and takes shots. He can make all the throws. He sees the check-downs fast."

Related Content

news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 9

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 8 victory

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Detroit Lions' numbers that stand out following the team's Week 8 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

TWENTYMAN: Week 8 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 8 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

NOTEBOOK: Vaki takes 'huge step,' gains 'a lot of trust' with performance vs. Vikings

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions' defense answers the call in win over Vikings

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings includes defensive effort, leaning on the run game, reserve roles and winning the fourth quarter.

news

HC Dan Campbell: Thoughts and prayers are with Jack and his family

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game he didn't have any new information on linebacker Jack Campbell's injury.

news

RECAP: Lions vs. Vikings

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Vikings

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.

news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Vikings

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: Joseph feeling nostalgic in return to practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including safety Kerby Joseph's first week back at practice, injury updates and more

news

Twentyman's Mailbag: How will Lions handle Minnesota's blitz-heavy defense?

Tim Twentyman answers fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 8 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Advertising