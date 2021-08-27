Lions announce launch of Detroit Lions Foundation and $5,000,000 investment to grow the game

Aug 27, 2021 at 09:49 AM

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions announced today the launch of the Detroit Lions Foundation, the charitable arm of the organization that was formerly known as Detroit Lions Charities. This includes a $5,000,000 investment over five years to grow and enhance youth football and cheerleading programs in Detroit as the first venture of the Detroit Lions Foundation.

The new, primary mission of the Detroit Lions Foundation is to support youth in Detroit through three areas of focus – Growing the Game, Developing the Child, and Player and Coach Initiatives.

The Detroit Lions Foundation will Grow the Game through strategic partnerships with organizations like Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and Playworks Michigan, Develop the Child through collaboration with Detroit Lions Academy and City Year Detroit, as well as support Player and Coach Initiatives like Detroit Lions Inspire Change.

The $5,000,000 investment announced as part of the Detroit Lions Foundation launch will be directed toward expanding youth football and cheer programs at Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, creating safe places to play and increasing opportunity for girls to play the game of football. Funding will also help to launch a pilot girls high school flag football program.

DLFoundation-082721

"Supporting youth in our community has always been an important part of the fabric of the Lions organization. I am thrilled about our renewed vision and proud of our increased commitment to positively impact the lives of children for years to come," said Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chairman Sheila Ford Hamp. "We know that playing sports and being active can positively impact the lives of youth both on and off the field. As a professional sports franchise, we feel a deep sense of responsibility to provide as much access and opportunity to play for as many kids as possible."

At tonight's Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts preseason game (kickoff at 7 PM), the Lions will unveil Detroit Lions Foundation branding throughout Ford Field as part of a gameday takeover. This will feature a Detroit Lions Foundation tote bag fan giveaway, Lions players wearing branded t-shirts during pregame warmups, supplying 5,000 tickets to Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan in support of the partnership and extended commitment, as well as inviting Detroit Lions Foundation partners Playworks Michigan, City Year Detroit and Detroit Lions Academy as guests of honor in a suite.

Additionally, Lions QB Jared Goff today released a JG16 apparel line benefiting the Detroit Lions Foundation available at https://www.jg16.store/.

As part of the launch of Detroit Lions Foundation, the Detroit Lions community platform will now be known as Lions Give Back, with the scope of work including Detroit Lions Foundation, community engagement, football education, and player, Legend and coach initiatives.

For more information about Detroit Lions Foundation and Lions Give Back visit www.detroitlions.com/LionsGiveBack.

