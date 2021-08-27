Lions announce launch of Detroit Lions Foundation and $5,000,000 investment to grow the game

"Supporting youth in our community has always been an important part of the fabric of the Lions organization. I am thrilled about our renewed vision and proud of our increased commitment to positively impact the lives of children for years to come," said Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chairman Sheila Ford Hamp. "We know that playing sports and being active can positively impact the lives of youth both on and off the field. As a professional sports franchise, we feel a deep sense of responsibility to provide as much access and opportunity to play for as many kids as possible."