O'HARA: Bullock looking for longevity with Lions

Randy Bullock would like to add another sizable link to the Detroit Lions' chain of kickers that is short on numbers but long on durability.

The Lions have had three primary kickers in 40 of the last 41 seasons. The exception was 2013, when David Akers served as a bridge kicker for one season after the retirement of Jason Hanson.

Akers had longevity, just not with the Lions. The 2013 season was his last in a sterling 16-year career.

Otherwise, Lions kickers have been built for the long haul in Detroit – except for injuries and one rough span at the start of the 2014 season that resulted in two changes of kickers.

"I've actually heard that several times," Bullock said this week of the longevity of Lions kickers. "That's really impressive. That's awesome. I hope I add on to that. That the ultimate goal.