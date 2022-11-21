NOTEBOOK: Campbell says it's unlikely Okudah can play Thursday

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week Thanksgiving is the toughest stretch of the season for his team because of the quick turnaround due to the Thursday game.

It's also a quick turnaround for players injured on Sunday to try and play Thursday. The Lions will have a couple of those, most notably cornerback Jeff Okudah, who left Sunday's 31-18 win in New York and did not return to be evaluated for a concussion.

Okudah was injured in the first half when he and teammate Will Harris collided in the secondary. Okudah was removed from the game by the officials and did not return.

Campbell confirmed after the game that it would be hard, if not impossible, for Okudah to get through the NFL's return-to-play concussion protocol in time to play Thursday against Buffalo at Ford Field.

"No," Campbell said when asked if there was enough time for Okudah to get cleared by Thursday. "He'll be out I'm pretty sure. We just talked about it; I don't think there is any way possible he can play."

That means Jerry Jacobs, Mike Hughes and Amani Oruwariye will have to step up at cornerback against Bills quarterback Josh Allen and the potent Buffalo passing attack Thursday.