NOTEBOOK: Campbell optimistic Goff will play in season finale

Head coach Dan Campbell said Friday quarterback Jared Goff has looked good in his return to practice this week from a knee injury, and it's probable the Lions veteran quarterback finishes out the year on the field playing against the Green Bay Packers Sunday.

"He got back into rhythm Wednesday and I thought (Thursday) he looked even better," Campbell said. "We expect him to continue to improve today, so I think we'll see Goff this weekend."

Goff's played pretty well down the stretch. He's completed 67 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and just two interceptions since the bye.

Goff was officially listed as questionable on the team's Friday injury report.

LIONS LAYING THE FOUNDATION

The win/loss record certainly isn't what Campbell wants it to be heading into the final game of the regular season in his first season as head coach of the Detroit Lions. But going into this season the Lions knew patience was going to be a valuable virtue as they laid the foundation for Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes' vision for this team moving forward.

"When you talk about the foundation, I think a huge part of it is exactly what we've been going through, which is man, when things aren't going your way, you have to go back to work and you have to keep trying to improve," Campbell said Friday.

"You have to look at each day like it's a new day and learn from the old and push forward, and our guys have done that and I think that's a huge part of it, I really do. And when you collectively think that way – players, coaches, organization – you get better. You do become more resilient, that when you get things where you want them, and you have that spirit about you, I think it makes you tough to beat."