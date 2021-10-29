NOTEBOOK: Anzalone taking on a mentor role with rookie Barnes

IR UPDATES

The Lions currently have 15 players on injured reserve, but a few of them are back practicing in hopes of rejoining the active roster soon. Defensive end Da'Shawn Hand, tackle Taylor Decker and defensive end Kevin Strong have returned to practice over the last few weeks. Of that group, Campbell said Hand is the closest to returning.

"I would say (Da'Shawn) Hand is the closest one to being ready to go and he's another, we'll see what he looks like today," Campbell said. "He had a pretty good day (Wednesday). We'll see how he feels after today's practice, how he wakes up in the morning or after today and go from there."

The Lions currently have two open roster spots ahead of Sunday's game vs. Philadelphia.

Detroit has to make a decision on Decker by next week. He was off to the side working with a trainer during Thursday's practice after suffering a setback in his return to practice a couple weeks ago.

"It's tough to say because all parties felt like it was the right time to do it," Campbell said Friday, when asked if he regrets starting Decker's 21-day window to be activated when the team did. "It felt like, hey, he wanted to give it a go and certainly we would love to have him back whenever he's capable. It's hard to look back and regret that move at the time knowing what we know and where we were all at, all parties, but here it is."