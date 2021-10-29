Rookie Sewell holding his own against league's top rushers

Penei Sewell is coming off arguably his best game as a Detroit Lion after a tremendous performance in Sunday's 28-19 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. Sewell didn't allow a sack or quarterback hit, and was credited with just two hurries allowed against one of the top defensive fronts in football.

The highlight for Sewell in Los Angeles Sunday may have been him stonewalling the best defensive player in football and then going toe-to-toe with him after the play.

On a 2nd and 15 run play midway through the second quarter, Sewell latched on to Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and never let go, pushing the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year back two yards. Sewell still had Donald firmly clutched in his grasp when the whistle blew, and Donald seemed to take a little offense to that. Donald took a swipe at Sewell, then pushed him and grabbed his facemask. He had some words for the rookie.

Sewell wasn't having it though. He jawed right back at the three-time defensive MVP and grabbed Donald's facemask as the two had to be separated by teammates.