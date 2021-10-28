NOTEBOOK: ST coordinator Dave Fipp tests positive for COVID-19

OKWARA PRODUCING

Outside linebacker Julian Okwara played 35 snaps on defense last week against the Rams, the most he's played all year. He rewarded the Lions by producing a sack in his second straight game. He also had a tackle for loss, quarterback hit and a defended pass. Okwara's becoming a regular playmaker the more snaps he's seeing. He played 33 snaps the week prior, and had a sack, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.

"I think that during camp Brad (Holmes) and coach Campbell and those guys just hammering on me to go hard in everything I do ... taking from practice and taking it to the games has been paying off and I just credit coach for putting me in the positions to make those and trusting me that I'm going to make them," Okwara said Thursday of his increased production with increased reps.

"I still have some work to do to clean up some stuff where I finish a little better, and stuff like that, but I just think coaches are putting me in the best positions to succeed."

UPDATE ON PARKER

Cornerback A.J. Parker has been one of the pleasant surprises for the Lions' defense this season. The undrafted rookie out of Kansas Start earned the starting job out of camp, and he's allowed two touchdowns in his coverage area in seven games and is giving up on average 30.1 receiving yards per game.

Last week's game against the Rams is a great example of what Parker means to the defense. After he left the game with an injury in the third quarter, the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford went after Parker's replacement, Daryl Worley, and connected on a 59-yard completion at the end of the third quarter that led to a five-yard go-ahead touchdown, also with Worley in coverage.

Campbell was asked about Parker on Monday, and said he would be out a bit. Campbell backtracked a bit Wednesday as Parker seems to be doing better.

"I would say A.J. is better than we thought he was when I talked to you guys last," Campbell said.