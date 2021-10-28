10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

3. The Rams used All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to cover tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D'Andre Swift at times last week. Hockenson and Swift have proven to be Detroit's top two receiving threats, though wide receiver Kalif Raymond is coming off a good game against the Rams in which he caught six passes for 115 yards. Lynn said he wouldn't be surprised if Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay is matched up against Hockenson or Swift at times this week.

4. What is the big focus for Glenn and the Lions' defense this week? Glenn said they've really talked a lot and watched film on maintaining rush lanes playing a quarterback like Jalen Hurts, who has 361 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on the year. Glenn says it's tough because Hurts is really good with his legs, and he's got great players to throw to down the field when he's on the run in DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Jalen Reagor.