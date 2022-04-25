NFC NORTH: 2022 NFL Draft preview

NFL Draft week is here, which means teams are putting the final touches on their preparations ahead of the three-day event beginning with Thursday's first round in Las Vegas. This is Brad Holmes' second draft as Lions general manager, and he'll be looking to continue to add impact players to the Lions roster this offseason.

The Packers, Vikings and Bears will have their own strategies for finding the players that can come in and help the team right away.

Here's a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into the draft:

GREEN BAY

2021 finish: 13-4 (won division)

Total offense: 365.6 (10th)

Rushing: 111.8 (18th)

Passing: 253.8 (8th)

Total defense: 328.2 (9th)

Rush defense: 109.1 (11th)

Pass defense: 219.1 (10th)

Most impactful 2021 pick: First-round pick Eric Stokes of Georgia had an immediate impact for the Packers' secondary as a rookie. He played in 16 games with 14 starts and recorded 14 passes defended and one interception. Teams completed just 49.5 percent of the passes thrown his way with just three touchdowns allowed all season.

Top 3 draft needs: WR, RT, DL

2022 draft picks: Round 1 (22), Round 1 (28), Round 2 (53), Round 2 (59), Round 3 (92), Round 4 (132), Round 4 (140), Round 5 (171), Round 7 (228), Round 7 (249), Round 7 (258)

Who fits in Round 1: WR Treylon Burks & OT Bernhard Raimann: In Burks, the Packers get a physically imposing receiver on the outside to help soften the blow of the loss of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams this offseason. Raimann has experience playing both tackle spots and has a ton of upside.