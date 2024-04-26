 Skip to main content
MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second round

Apr 26, 2024 at 12:51 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The first round of the NFL Draft in Detroit is in the books and the Lions traded up to secure the top cornerback on their draft board, Alabama's Terrion Arnold, with the 24th overall pick. Detroit had to surrender a third-round pick (No. 73) to Dallas to move up five spots.

That leaves Detroit currently with just one pick on Day 2 of the draft, which consists of the second and third rounds, with the Lions owning the 29th pick in the second round.

There's always a few mock drafts that cover Day 2. What do those have the Lions doing with their second-round pick? Let's find out:

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Marshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western Michigan

Why: Kneeland is a high-motor edge rusher with a very good feel for getting to the edge and turning the corner.

Zierlein’s full mock

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

Why: The Lions added a hard-nosed competitor in the first round (Terrion Arnold) and could grab a player with an even fiercer demeanor for their defensive line in Round 2.

Brugler’s full mock

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

Why: Hicks is a large enforcer at safety with plus coverage skills. Awesome find here late in Round 2 for Detroit.

Trapasso’s full mock

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Why: Wilson would add a much-needed big-play dimension to the Lions' explosive offense, playing well off Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Iyer’s full mock

John Kosko & Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

Why: Kneeland's college competition wasn't the best, but he absolutely dominated it, especially in 2023. He has the body, explosiveness and mentality of an NFL contributor.

PFF’s full mock

Tyler Palmateer, Nashville Tennessean: Jalyx Hunt, Edge, Houston Christian

Why: The Lions will be thrilled to get one of the top 10 edge-rushers in the entire draft.

Palmateer’s full mock

Cody Williams, Fansided: Marshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western Michigan

Why: Aidan Hutchinson needs more running mates up front and Marshawn Kneeland might not be a sure thing, but he's got juice that's hard to overlook for too long.

Williams’ full mock

Matt Johnson, Sportsnaut: Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

Why: After moving up for a cornerback in Round 1, a nice defensive tackle falls right into the Detroit Lions' lap. Ruke Orhorhoro offers multi-alignment versatility who could see the field early as a run defender and possibly blossom into a three-down player.

Johnson’s full mock

Behind the Scenes: Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft 

View photos from inside the Detroit Lions draft room.

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 15

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 15

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 15

Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 15

Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Pro Scouting Rob Lohman during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 15

Detroit Lions Director of Pro Scouting Rob Lohman during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 15

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 15

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Owner/Vice Chair Martha Morse Ford during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 15

Detroit Lions Owner/Vice Chair Martha Morse Ford during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Senior Advisor, Player Personnel Operations/Strategic Initiatives Don Corzine during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 15

Detroit Lions Senior Advisor, Player Personnel Operations/Strategic Initiatives Don Corzine during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 15

Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 15

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 15

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Senior Personnel Executive John Dorsey during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 15

Detroit Lions Senior Personnel Executive John Dorsey during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 15

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 15

Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Steve Muench, Scouts Inc.: Jalyx Hunt, Edge, Houston Christian

Why: Hunt is a talented and versatile player with a high ceiling who has the potential to develop into an excellent complement to Aidan Hutchinson. He had 6.5 sacks last season and stood out at the Senior Bowl.

Muench’s full mock

Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated: Christian Haynes, G, Connecticut

Verderame’s full mock

Staff, Bleacher Report: Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State

Bleacher Reports’ full mock

