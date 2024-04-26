MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second round

The first round of the NFL Draft in Detroit is in the books and the Lions traded up to secure the top cornerback on their draft board, Alabama's Terrion Arnold, with the 24th overall pick. Detroit had to surrender a third-round pick (No. 73) to Dallas to move up five spots.

That leaves Detroit currently with just one pick on Day 2 of the draft, which consists of the second and third rounds, with the Lions owning the 29th pick in the second round.

There's always a few mock drafts that cover Day 2. What do those have the Lions doing with their second-round pick? Let's find out:

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Marshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western Michigan

Why: Kneeland is a high-motor edge rusher with a very good feel for getting to the edge and turning the corner.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State