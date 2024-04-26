MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second round

The first round of the NFL Draft in Detroit is in the books and the Lions traded up to secure the top cornerback on their draft board, Alabama's Terrion Arnold, with the 24th overall pick. Detroit had to surrender a third-round pick (No. 73) to Dallas to move up five spots.
That leaves Detroit currently with just one pick on Day 2 of the draft, which consists of the second and third rounds, with the Lions owning the 29th pick in the second round.
There's always a few mock drafts that cover Day 2. What do those have the Lions doing with their second-round pick? Let's find out:
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Marshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western Michigan
Why: Kneeland is a high-motor edge rusher with a very good feel for getting to the edge and turning the corner.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
Why: The Lions added a hard-nosed competitor in the first round (Terrion Arnold) and could grab a player with an even fiercer demeanor for their defensive line in Round 2.
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
Why: Hicks is a large enforcer at safety with plus coverage skills. Awesome find here late in Round 2 for Detroit.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
Why: Wilson would add a much-needed big-play dimension to the Lions' explosive offense, playing well off Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
John Kosko & Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
Why: Kneeland's college competition wasn't the best, but he absolutely dominated it, especially in 2023. He has the body, explosiveness and mentality of an NFL contributor.
Tyler Palmateer, Nashville Tennessean: Jalyx Hunt, Edge, Houston Christian
Why: The Lions will be thrilled to get one of the top 10 edge-rushers in the entire draft.
Cody Williams, Fansided: Marshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western Michigan
Why: Aidan Hutchinson needs more running mates up front and Marshawn Kneeland might not be a sure thing, but he's got juice that's hard to overlook for too long.
Matt Johnson, Sportsnaut: Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
Why: After moving up for a cornerback in Round 1, a nice defensive tackle falls right into the Detroit Lions' lap. Ruke Orhorhoro offers multi-alignment versatility who could see the field early as a run defender and possibly blossom into a three-down player.
View photos from inside the Detroit Lions draft room.
Steve Muench, Scouts Inc.: Jalyx Hunt, Edge, Houston Christian
Why: Hunt is a talented and versatile player with a high ceiling who has the potential to develop into an excellent complement to Aidan Hutchinson. He had 6.5 sacks last season and stood out at the Senior Bowl.
Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated: Christian Haynes, G, Connecticut
Staff, Bleacher Report: Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State