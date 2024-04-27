Lions trade up, draft offensive lineman Giovanni Manu

The Lions just re-signed right tackle Penei Sewell to a massive four-year extension, but starting left tackle Taylor Decker is entering the final year of a contract extension he signed in 2020.

Manu grew up in Tongo in the South Pacific and has looked up to Sewell for years, saying his island is about a 45-minute flight from where Sewell grew up in the South Pacific. He's studied a lot of his film and has followed his journey to becoming arguably the best tackle in football.

"When I was in college I watched (Sewell's) draft day process. It was basically a blog of his whole day being drafted and I remember he ended the blog by saying, 'Any Polynesian kids out there and he named all the islands and I remember he said Tonga and said If you kids out there want to make it to the NFL you can truly make it if you put your mind to it.'