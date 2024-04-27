TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

The Detroit Lions doubled up on the cornerback position in the first two rounds of the draft with the selections of Terrion Arnold (No. 24) and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (No. 61).
The Lions have four picks remaining on Day 3 – Round 5 (164), Round 6 (201), Round 6 (205) and Round 7 (249).
Who are some players that could be fits for the Lions on Day 3?
1. EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas
Was the Big 12 Conference Defensive Newcomer of the Year after leading Kansas with 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
2. IOL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia
A finalist for the Rimington Trophy (nation's top center) and Joe Moore Award finalist (nation's top offensive lineman). Started all 14 games and is a gritty player inside.
3. DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
A bit of an undersized defensive tackle at 283 pounds but he's powerful and extremely productive having five sacks from the interior with 6.5 tackles for loss and eight pass breakups.
4. WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
Tied for third in the FBS with a single-season school-record 14 receiving touchdowns in 2023, ranked sixth with a single-season school-record 1,383 receiving yards.
5. WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State
An enormous target with an elite catch radius at 6-foot-6, 231 pounds, Wilson has a ton of upside with 4.52 speed in the 40 to go along with that big frame.
6. S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech
A speedy safety (4.41) who led the team with four interceptions. He started all 13 games with 72 tackles and eight pass breakups.
7. K Will Reichard, Alabama
Finalist for the Lou Groza Award after going 55-for-55 on extra points, 22-for-25 on field goals and 5-for-5 on 50-plus yard field goals.
8. EDGE Gabriel Murphy, UCLA
Terrific athletic traits at 6-foot-2, 247 pounds. Started all 13 games in 2023 and finished with 38 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks.
9. T Javon Foster, Missouri
A durable three-year starter and team captain with a powerful frame and good football IQ.
10. DT Mekhi Wingo, LSU
Battled a lower-body injury that allowed him to play in only eight games this past season but still had 25 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.