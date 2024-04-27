 Skip to main content
TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Apr 27, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions doubled up on the cornerback position in the first two rounds of the draft with the selections of Terrion Arnold (No. 24) and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (No. 61).

The Lions have four picks remaining on Day 3 – Round 5 (164), Round 6 (201), Round 6 (205) and Round 7 (249).

Who are some players that could be fits for the Lions on Day 3?

1. EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas

Was the Big 12 Conference Defensive Newcomer of the Year after leading Kansas with 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

2. IOL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia

A finalist for the Rimington Trophy (nation's top center) and Joe Moore Award finalist (nation's top offensive lineman). Started all 14 games and is a gritty player inside.

Behind the Scenes: Terrion Arnold arrives at Lions training facility

View photos of Detroit Lions first-round pick Terrion Arnold's introductory press conference and tour of the Allen Park training facility.

Ford Bronco heading to pick up Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold in Detroit, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold greeting fans in Detroit, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and his family on the way to visit the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his agents during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Schuler during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Director of Sports Science Jill Costanza during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Director of Sports Science Jill Costanza during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Equipment Manager Tim O'Neill during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader (98) during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport (92) during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Passing Game Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach Deshea Townsend during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn and Detroit Lions Passing Game Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach Deshea Townsend during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and his family during his press conference at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his press conference at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his press conference at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3. DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

A bit of an undersized defensive tackle at 283 pounds but he's powerful and extremely productive having five sacks from the interior with 6.5 tackles for loss and eight pass breakups.

4. WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Tied for third in the FBS with a single-season school-record 14 receiving touchdowns in 2023, ranked sixth with a single-season school-record 1,383 receiving yards.

5. WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State

An enormous target with an elite catch radius at 6-foot-6, 231 pounds, Wilson has a ton of upside with 4.52 speed in the 40 to go along with that big frame.

6. S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech

A speedy safety (4.41) who led the team with four interceptions. He started all 13 games with 72 tackles and eight pass breakups.

7. K Will Reichard, Alabama

Finalist for the Lou Groza Award after going 55-for-55 on extra points, 22-for-25 on field goals and 5-for-5 on 50-plus yard field goals.

8. EDGE Gabriel Murphy, UCLA

Terrific athletic traits at 6-foot-2, 247 pounds. Started all 13 games in 2023 and finished with 38 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks.

9. T Javon Foster, Missouri

A durable three-year starter and team captain with a powerful frame and good football IQ.

10. DT Mekhi Wingo, LSU

Battled a lower-body injury that allowed him to play in only eight games this past season but still had 25 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

news

Lions draft cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

With the 61st overall pick, the Detroit Lions select cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' second-round selection of Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
news

TWENTYMAN: Arnold's work ethic & mindset stand out in introductory press conference

Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is ready to get to work in Detroit, grow as a player and help the Lions take the next step.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second round

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Lions trade up, draft cornerback Terrion Arnold

With the 24th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select cornerback Terrion Arnold.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Terrion Arnold

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' first-round selection of cornerback Terrion Arnold.
news

Detroitlions.com 2024 mock draft

Detroitlions.com takes a shot at predicting what the Lions will do with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
