Lions trade up, draft cornerback Terrion Arnold

"I'm a shutdown corner," Arnold said in a Zoom call following his selection. "I'm coming in to go at receiver ones at the rip. I feel like I was already coming in with a chip on my shoulder just based on the draft and how everything was going.

"Brad traded up to get me and that means a lot to me. So, I'm going to go out there and show why he did it."

We knew this was going to be an offense-heavy draft, especially at the top of the first round, but it ended up being historic. The first defensive player wasn't taken until No. 15 with the Indianapolis Colts selecting UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu. The board fell nicely for teams like the Lions who were looking to add more defensive help. Arnold fit best player on their board at a position of need, and that's the best of both worlds when it comes to the draft.