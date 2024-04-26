Lions trade up, draft cornerback Terrion Arnold

The reshaping of Detroit's secondary this offseason has extended into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Lions traded up from No. 29 to No. 24 with the Dallas Cowboys to select Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, 21, who some draft analysts considered the top cornerback in the draft. He was the top cornerback on the Lions' draft board, according to GM Brad Holmes.
"I don't want to say speechless, but overly thrilled how tonight went," Holmes said after the first round concluded Thursday. "It happened to match up the best football player (on our board) and was an area where we wanted to add one (cornerback) at some point."
It's the second straight draft Lions general manager Brad Holmes has selected an Alabama cornerback, taking Brian Branch in the second round last year.
The Lions gave up No. 29 and their third-round pick (No. 73) to move up five spots and gained a 2025 seventh-round pick in the trade.
Detroit traded for veteran cornerback Carlton Davis this offseason and signed Amik Robertson in free agency, knowing they had to improve the league's 27th ranked pass defense. Arnold has a chance to come in and compete with Robertson, Emmanuel Moseley, Kindle Vildor and others for playing time.
"He brings competition to our room," Lions passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend said after the team made the selection.
Townsend said the Lions were really impressed with Arnold's football IQ and ball skills in the pre-draft process. Arnold took a pre-draft visit to Detroit, and the team spent time with him at the NFL Scouting Combine. Holmes said Arnold had a great workout at his pro day.
"He's got a challenge mindset," Holmes said. "He's got a challenge mentality. He's got the physicality. He's gritty and he's still developing."
Arnold can track and find the football, which is something the Lions think will translate to the NFL. He led the SEC in both passes defended (17) and interceptions (five) this past season, growing into one of the top cornerbacks in the country. He also chipped in 63 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. Arnold defended more passes (26) than games he played (25) in his college career.
View photos of cornerback Terrion Arnold.
"I'm a shutdown corner," Arnold said in a Zoom call following his selection. "I'm coming in to go at receiver ones at the rip. I feel like I was already coming in with a chip on my shoulder just based on the draft and how everything was going.
"Brad traded up to get me and that means a lot to me. So, I'm going to go out there and show why he did it."
We knew this was going to be an offense-heavy draft, especially at the top of the first round, but it ended up being historic. The first defensive player wasn't taken until No. 15 with the Indianapolis Colts selecting UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu. The board fell nicely for teams like the Lions who were looking to add more defensive help. Arnold fit best player on their board at a position of need, and that's the best of both worlds when it comes to the draft.
Arnold was primarily an outside cornerback at Alabama but he has some experience playing inside as well. He led the SEC in both passes defended (17) and interceptions (five) this past season, growing into one of the top cornerbacks in the country. He also chipped in 63 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. Arnold defended more passes (26) than games he played (25) in his college career.