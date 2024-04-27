Lions draft cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

"Going to Terrion, we talked about the personality and just big energy and big personality very, very confident," Holmes said of the visits. "Ennis is actually different. You feel the confidence in him. Me and Dan (Campbell) talking to him, I kind of felt dog exuding out of him.

"Terrion and Ennis both of them you really felt like, 'OK, these guys fit what we're about and these guys fit our culture. But it was something about Ennis, just the competitiveness, the drive, how he talked about his story, how he talked about his process, how he talked about the details of how he came out of high school in Texas and just the whole recruiting process and when he got to Missouri and his whole thing about the receivers he's been against."

Holmes said he came away thinking Rakestraw was one of the most competitive players he's come across in the process and his tape showed the same thing.