A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Christian Mahogany

Player: Offensive lineman Christian Mahogany, Boston College
Pick: Round 6, 210 overall
Ht/Wt: 6' 3'', 314 lbs
Combine results: 5.13-second 40-yard dash | 32.5'' vertical jump | 9' 1'' broad jump
Bio: First-team All-ACC in 2023. Started 12 games at right guard in 2023, but has also played some left guard (2020).
Analyst takes: Mahogany is a downhill mauler who needs to continue technique work but also needs to play for a team that values the big power players and allows them to do what they do best in the run game. He has a chance to be a backup with upside early in his career. - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Mahogany needs to play with more control, especially in space, to survive versus NFL defenders, but he plays like a bouncer outside of a club, looking to bash heads with power and forceful hands. He projects as a guard-versatile NFL starter, ideally suited for a downhill run team. - Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Twentyman's take: Mahogany was a first-team All-ACC performer and two-time team captain starting all 34 games he played for Boston College (23 at right guard and 11 at left guard). He is a powerful and stout interior blocker with a mauler mentality that will certainly fit in Detroit. The Lions return a veteran group of interior blockers but depth is a must at the NFL level. Mahogany will compete with Kayode Awosika and Colby Sorsdal for a reserve role.