 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Coverage

Presented by

A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Christian Mahogany

Apr 27, 2024 at 06:09 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Player: Offensive lineman Christian Mahogany, Boston College

Pick: Round 6, 210 overall

Ht/Wt: 6' 3'', 314 lbs

Combine results: 5.13-second 40-yard dash | 32.5'' vertical jump | 9' 1'' broad jump

Christian Mahogany photos

View photos of offensive lineman Christian Mahogany.

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) plays against Northern Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
1 / 15

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) plays against Northern Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 15

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
3 / 15

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 15

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) lines up during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
5 / 15

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) lines up during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
6 / 15

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 15

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) reacts during the second half of an NCAA football game against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chestnut Hill, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
8 / 15

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) reacts during the second half of an NCAA football game against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chestnut Hill, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany runs the 40-yard-dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
9 / 15

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany runs the 40-yard-dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
10 / 15

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) gestures during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
11 / 15

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) gestures during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
12 / 15

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) works against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
13 / 15

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) works against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) works against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
14 / 15

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) works against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
15 / 15

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bio: First-team All-ACC in 2023. Started 12 games at right guard in 2023, but has also played some left guard (2020).

Analyst takes: Mahogany is a downhill mauler who needs to continue technique work but also needs to play for a team that values the big power players and allows them to do what they do best in the run game. He has a chance to be a backup with upside early in his career. - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Mahogany needs to play with more control, especially in space, to survive versus NFL defenders, but he plays like a bouncer outside of a club, looking to bash heads with power and forceful hands. He projects as a guard-versatile NFL starter, ideally suited for a downhill run team. - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Twentyman's take: Mahogany was a first-team All-ACC performer and two-time team captain starting all 34 games he played for Boston College (23 at right guard and 11 at left guard). He is a powerful and stout interior blocker with a mauler mentality that will certainly fit in Detroit. The Lions return a veteran group of interior blockers but depth is a must at the NFL level. Mahogany will compete with Kayode Awosika and Colby Sorsdal for a reserve role.

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: How does Holmes feel about Lions' depth at CB following NFL Draft?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes' post-draft press conference.
news

Lions draft offensive lineman Christian Mahogany

With the 210th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select offensive lineman Christian Mahogany. 
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo

Tim Twentyman shares his thoughts on the Detroit Lions' sixth-round selection of defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.
news

Lions trade up, draft defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo

With the 189th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Sione Vaki

Tim Twentyman shares his thoughts on the Detroit Lions' fourth-round selection of running back Sione Vaki.
news

Lions trade up, draft running back Sione Vaki

With the 132nd overall pick, the Detroit Lions select running back Sione Vaki.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Giovanni Manu

Tim Twentyman shares his thoughts on the Detroit Lions' fourth-round selection of offensive lineman Giovanni Manu.
news

Lions trade up, draft offensive lineman Giovanni Manu

With the 126th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select offensive lineman Giovanni Manu.
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Lions draft cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

With the 61st overall pick, the Detroit Lions select cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' second-round selection of Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Advertising