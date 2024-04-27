 Skip to main content
Lions draft offensive lineman Christian Mahogany

Apr 27, 2024 at 05:58 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

One pick after adding to their defensive line, the Detroit Lions added to the ranks along the offensive line with the selection of Boston College guard Christian Mahogany in the sixth round with the No. 210 overall pick.

There might have been a better word choice Lions general manager Brad Holmes could have had for Mahogany than saying that he has a little 'dirt bag' in his game when talking about the pick after the draft, but Mahogany certainly took it as a compliment.

"Yeah, absolutely," Mahogany said via Zoom after the selection about Holmes' comment. "It's something that I really pride myself on and I'm just glad Mr. Holmes saw it as well as coach (Dan) Campbell and everyone else.

"That's something I pride myself on and I look forward to bringing it to the National Football League."

Mahogany (6-3, 314) was a first-team All-ACC performer and two-time team captain starting 12 games for the Eagles in 2023. He missed the 2022 season with an ACL injury. He was also a full-time starter at left guard in 2020 and right guard in 2021. In all, he started all 34 games he played for Boston College (23 at right guard and 11 at left guard).

Mahogany is a powerful and stout interior blocker, who uses leverage and a nasty mentality to his advantage. He was one of the best run blockers in the ACC last season and that mauler mentality will certainly fit in Detroit. He'll get better in the pass pro part of his game once Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley gets to work with him.

The Lions return a veteran group of interior blockers led by center Frank Ragnow, right guard Kevin Zeitler and left guard Graham Glasgow, but depth is a must at the NFL level. Detroit returns reserve guards Kayode Awosika and Colby Sorsdal, with whom Mahogany will directly compete with for a role.

Mahogany said Detroit is a great landing spot for him with the offensive line they have in place and the culture he's joining upfront.

