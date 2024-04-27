Lions draft offensive lineman Christian Mahogany

Mahogany (6-3, 314) was a first-team All-ACC performer and two-time team captain starting 12 games for the Eagles in 2023. He missed the 2022 season with an ACL injury. He was also a full-time starter at left guard in 2020 and right guard in 2021. In all, he started all 34 games he played for Boston College (23 at right guard and 11 at left guard).

Mahogany is a powerful and stout interior blocker, who uses leverage and a nasty mentality to his advantage. He was one of the best run blockers in the ACC last season and that mauler mentality will certainly fit in Detroit. He'll get better in the pass pro part of his game once Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley gets to work with him.