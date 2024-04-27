 Skip to main content
Lions trade up, draft running back Sione Vaki

Apr 27, 2024 at 02:27 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Lions general manager Brad Holmes wasn't done moving up on the final day of the draft Saturday, targeting players high on his board. He traded with the Philadelphia Eagles to move up to pick 132 in the fourth round to select Utah running back Sione Vaki. Detroit traded picks 164, 201 and a 2025 fourth rounder and got back 210 in the sixth round this year.

After serving a religious mission from 2019-21, Vaki joined Utah prior to the 2022 season as a safety and immediately made an impact on defense.

Because of injuries at the running back position, Vaki, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, also played on offense and had 42 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns, while catching 11 passes for 203 yards and three scores. His 158 rushing yards vs. California were the highest by a Pac-12 defensive back in recorded league history.

On top of that, he recorded 51 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss on defense.

The Lions view Vaki more as an offensive weapon and special teams threat as he met with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery on his pre-draft visit to Detroit.

"My initial thought was to just come in and I don't know just be wherever the coaches and organization needed me to be," Vaki said. "It was for the offensive side of the ball, so wherever they need me I'm ready to go."

He was a finalist for the Hornung Award, given to college football's most versatile player. He became the first Utah defender with two rushing touchdowns in a single game since Eric Weddle in 2006.

The Lions have a terrific running back duo in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, but competition is never a bad thing. Vaki's versatility and athleticism could make him a core special teamer and potentially a weapon with the kickoff rules being changed this season.

Vaki's versatility certainly made his pre-draft process pretty unique, but he sees it as an advantage heading into the NFL.

"I think just my understanding of both sides of the ball," he said. "Being able to play in both positions and understanding where both sides want to attack. Where the offense wants to attack and things like that. In that sense I feel like it helps me out a lot."

Sione Vaki photos

View photos of running back Sione Vaki.

Utah safety Sione Vaki, right, runs the ball as Southern California safety Zion Branch defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
1 / 15

Utah safety Sione Vaki, right, runs the ball as Southern California safety Zion Branch defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah safety Sione Vaki, right, runs in for a touchdown as Southern California safety Jaylin Smith defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
2 / 15

Utah safety Sione Vaki, right, runs in for a touchdown as Southern California safety Jaylin Smith defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah defensive back Sione Vaki runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 15

Utah defensive back Sione Vaki runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah running back Sione Vaki (28) avoids a tackle from Washington linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
4 / 15

Utah running back Sione Vaki (28) avoids a tackle from Washington linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah defensive back Sione Vaki runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 15

Utah defensive back Sione Vaki runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah safety Sione Vaki (28) watches the opposing wide receiver during an NCAA football game on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
6 / 15

Utah safety Sione Vaki (28) watches the opposing wide receiver during an NCAA football game on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah running back Sione Vaki (28) runs the ball against Colorado during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)
7 / 15

Utah running back Sione Vaki (28) runs the ball against Colorado during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

Rob Gray/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah running back Sione Vaki (28) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
8 / 15

Utah running back Sione Vaki (28) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah defensive back Sione Vaki runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 15

Utah defensive back Sione Vaki runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah safety Sione Vaki, right, escapes a tackle by Southern California defensive lineman Anthony Lucas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
10 / 15

Utah safety Sione Vaki, right, escapes a tackle by Southern California defensive lineman Anthony Lucas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah safety Sione Vaki (28) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
11 / 15

Utah safety Sione Vaki (28) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah defensive back Sione Vaki runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
12 / 15

Utah defensive back Sione Vaki runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah safety Sione Vaki, left, catches a pass as Southern California defensive end Braylan Shelby defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
13 / 15

Utah safety Sione Vaki, left, catches a pass as Southern California defensive end Braylan Shelby defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah running back Sione Vaki runs to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
14 / 15

Utah running back Sione Vaki runs to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah safety Sione Vaki (28) runs on defense during an NCAA football game on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
15 / 15

Utah safety Sione Vaki (28) runs on defense during an NCAA football game on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Vaki also has extensive experience on special teams including returning kicks. He said he's all about special teams, something Lions head coach Dan Campbell has emphasized since taking the job in 2021.

"When it comes to that, that's where I earn my stripes," Vaki said. "That's where I plan to earn my stripes as well in Detroit."

