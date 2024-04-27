Lions trade up, draft running back Sione Vaki

The Lions have a terrific running back duo in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery , but competition is never a bad thing. Vaki's versatility and athleticism could make him a core special teamer and potentially a weapon with the kickoff rules being changed this season.

"I think just my understanding of both sides of the ball," he said. "Being able to play in both positions and understanding where both sides want to attack. Where the offense wants to attack and things like that. In that sense I feel like it helps me out a lot."