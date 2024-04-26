 Skip to main content
Draft Coverage

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

Apr 26, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions traded up and selected the top cornerback on their draft board, moving from No. 29 to No. 24 to take Alabama's Terrion Arnold in the first round of the NFL Draft in Detroit Thursday night. Arnold, 21, should come in and compete for playing time right away in Detroit's revamped cornerback room.

The move up cost Detroit a third-round pick (No. 73), which means they currently have just one selection on Day 2 of the draft Friday night, a second-round pick at No. 61.

Who are some players who could be fit on Day 2?

1. DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Newton is an athletic and powerful interior defender who made his living playing in the opponent's backfield the last few years at Illinois. He tied for the national lead in QB pressures among interior defenders last season with 44, according to Pro Football Focus. That was 15 more pressures than any other interior defender in the Big Ten last season.

2. IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

It doesn't take long watching Powers-Johnson play with a toughness, edge and nastiness about him to know he would be a fit in Detroit's offensive line room. He won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center in 2023 and has the ability to play both center and guard at the NFL level. He didn't allow a sack all last season.

3. WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Coleman has a huge catch radius with his 6-foot-3 frame and 38-inch vertical. He can go up and catch the football. His college tape is filled with highlight-reel catches. He was one of the best high school basketball players in the state of Louisiana and those skills translate to the football field with his quick feet, body control and leaping ability. He caught 11 touchdowns for Florida State last season and might have the best hands of any pass catcher in this draft.

4. EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

A three-year starter at Western Michigan, Kneeland has NFL traits and a high ceiling. He's got long arms and a motor that doesn't quit, leading the Broncos with 4.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss while forcing two fumbles in 10 games played last season.

5. DT Braden Fiske, Florida State

Fiske was a two-year starter at Western Michigan before transferring to Florida State in 2023. Fiske had 12.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks in his last season with the Broncos in 2022 and that production continued against tougher competition in the ACC as he recorded 9.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks from the interior in 2023.

6. IOL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Beebe has a strong, thick frame at 6-foot-3, 322 pounds with experience playing up and down the offensive line. He played 778 snaps at left tackle, 476 at right tackle, 1,846 at left guard and 25 at right guard. He was the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in back-to-back seasons.

7. WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Mitchell had one of the more impressive Combine performances, measuring in at 6-foot-2 and running the 40 in 4.34 seconds with explosive traits in the vertical and broad jumps. He can stretch the field with his speed but also showed good skills going up and getting 50-50 balls. He could be a matchup weapon in the red zone too. He caught 55 passes for 845 yards with 11 touchdowns last season for the Longhorns.

8. IOL Zach Frazier, West Virginia

A four-time high school wrestling champion with four years of starting experience and nasty mentality in the run game. Sounds like a Dan Campbell guy already. He started at left guard and center in college with a high football IQ and a powerful frame. He understands leverage and football from his wrestling days and uses them to his advantage on the football field.

Behind the Scenes: Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft 

View photos from inside the Detroit Lions draft room.

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 15

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 15

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 15

Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 15

Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Pro Scouting Rob Lohman during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 15

Detroit Lions Director of Pro Scouting Rob Lohman during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 15

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 15

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Owner/Vice Chair Martha Morse Ford during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 15

Detroit Lions Owner/Vice Chair Martha Morse Ford during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Senior Advisor, Player Personnel Operations/Strategic Initiatives Don Corzine during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 15

Detroit Lions Senior Advisor, Player Personnel Operations/Strategic Initiatives Don Corzine during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 15

Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 15

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 15

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Senior Personnel Executive John Dorsey during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 15

Detroit Lions Senior Personnel Executive John Dorsey during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 15

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 15

Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp during the 2024 NFL Draft at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
9. S Javon Bullard, Georgia

A two-year starter at Georgia, Bullard played the field safety role but also saw reps in the box and in the slot. He didn't allow a touchdown in coverage during the 2023 season, while breaking up eight passes and recording four interceptions the last two seasons combined.

10. WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

More than 70 percent of his snaps came on the outside, despite not have a big frame at 6-foot, 186 pounds. It speaks to his quickness, route running and separation skills with 4.39 speed in the 40. He's a skilled route runner and could be a productive player in a scheme like Detroit's.

