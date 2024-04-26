TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

The Detroit Lions traded up and selected the top cornerback on their draft board, moving from No. 29 to No. 24 to take Alabama's Terrion Arnold in the first round of the NFL Draft in Detroit Thursday night. Arnold, 21, should come in and compete for playing time right away in Detroit's revamped cornerback room.
The move up cost Detroit a third-round pick (No. 73), which means they currently have just one selection on Day 2 of the draft Friday night, a second-round pick at No. 61.
Who are some players who could be fit on Day 2?
1. DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Newton is an athletic and powerful interior defender who made his living playing in the opponent's backfield the last few years at Illinois. He tied for the national lead in QB pressures among interior defenders last season with 44, according to Pro Football Focus. That was 15 more pressures than any other interior defender in the Big Ten last season.
2. IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
It doesn't take long watching Powers-Johnson play with a toughness, edge and nastiness about him to know he would be a fit in Detroit's offensive line room. He won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center in 2023 and has the ability to play both center and guard at the NFL level. He didn't allow a sack all last season.
3. WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
Coleman has a huge catch radius with his 6-foot-3 frame and 38-inch vertical. He can go up and catch the football. His college tape is filled with highlight-reel catches. He was one of the best high school basketball players in the state of Louisiana and those skills translate to the football field with his quick feet, body control and leaping ability. He caught 11 touchdowns for Florida State last season and might have the best hands of any pass catcher in this draft.
4. EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
A three-year starter at Western Michigan, Kneeland has NFL traits and a high ceiling. He's got long arms and a motor that doesn't quit, leading the Broncos with 4.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss while forcing two fumbles in 10 games played last season.
5. DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
Fiske was a two-year starter at Western Michigan before transferring to Florida State in 2023. Fiske had 12.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks in his last season with the Broncos in 2022 and that production continued against tougher competition in the ACC as he recorded 9.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks from the interior in 2023.
6. IOL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
Beebe has a strong, thick frame at 6-foot-3, 322 pounds with experience playing up and down the offensive line. He played 778 snaps at left tackle, 476 at right tackle, 1,846 at left guard and 25 at right guard. He was the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in back-to-back seasons.
7. WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
Mitchell had one of the more impressive Combine performances, measuring in at 6-foot-2 and running the 40 in 4.34 seconds with explosive traits in the vertical and broad jumps. He can stretch the field with his speed but also showed good skills going up and getting 50-50 balls. He could be a matchup weapon in the red zone too. He caught 55 passes for 845 yards with 11 touchdowns last season for the Longhorns.
8. IOL Zach Frazier, West Virginia
A four-time high school wrestling champion with four years of starting experience and nasty mentality in the run game. Sounds like a Dan Campbell guy already. He started at left guard and center in college with a high football IQ and a powerful frame. He understands leverage and football from his wrestling days and uses them to his advantage on the football field.
9. S Javon Bullard, Georgia
A two-year starter at Georgia, Bullard played the field safety role but also saw reps in the box and in the slot. He didn't allow a touchdown in coverage during the 2023 season, while breaking up eight passes and recording four interceptions the last two seasons combined.
10. WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
More than 70 percent of his snaps came on the outside, despite not have a big frame at 6-foot, 186 pounds. It speaks to his quickness, route running and separation skills with 4.39 speed in the 40. He's a skilled route runner and could be a productive player in a scheme like Detroit's.