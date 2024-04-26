TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

The Detroit Lions traded up and selected the top cornerback on their draft board, moving from No. 29 to No. 24 to take Alabama's Terrion Arnold in the first round of the NFL Draft in Detroit Thursday night. Arnold, 21, should come in and compete for playing time right away in Detroit's revamped cornerback room.

The move up cost Detroit a third-round pick (No. 73), which means they currently have just one selection on Day 2 of the draft Friday night, a second-round pick at No. 61.

Who are some players who could be fit on Day 2?

1. DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Newton is an athletic and powerful interior defender who made his living playing in the opponent's backfield the last few years at Illinois. He tied for the national lead in QB pressures among interior defenders last season with 44, according to Pro Football Focus. That was 15 more pressures than any other interior defender in the Big Ten last season.

2. IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon