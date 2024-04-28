KEY QUESTIONS: How does Holmes feel about Lions' depth at CB following NFL Draft?

What did Holmes think of the football character Mekhi Wingo brings to the table?

Wingo was a team captain for LSU, which says a lot about his mental makeup and leadership qualities. He rehabbed to return for LSU's bowl game, something not a lot of prospects headed to the NFL do.

"That's the type of guy that I am," he said. "Being that No. 18 and being that leader I had the injury earlier throughout the year and didn't feel like I got my full '18' season.

"Of course I could have just packed it up but it really got to me, watching my team lose a few games with me on the sidelines, so once I had my surgery I was rehabbing my butt off and made an emphasis to really get back on the field to be with my guys one last time."

Wingo was awarded the No. 18 jersey at LSU, which is worn by the player who best represents the traits and spirit that 'defines LSU greatness.'

"I would say that you're right on the football character aspect," Holmes said. "I mean this guy fits our culture like a glove. Great kid. Look, it's hard to lock down that No. 18 at LSU – that just means something. I think his character speaks for itself. His football character shows on film too, the way that he plays."

What did Holmes have to say about the Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell extensions?