A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Giovanni Manu

Bio: After redshirt season, started every game of his college career - 33 at left tackle and six at left guard. Manu was born in Tonga before moving to Canada. He played basketball, then started football when he attended Pitt Meadows Secondary in 2013.

Analyst's take: His unpolished tendencies are easy to spot on tape — he plays too narrow and off balance in the run game with late hands in pass pro. But he moves really well for his size, especially out in space, and punishes anyone in his way. Overall, Manu isn't NFL ready, but he is a highly intriguing developmental tackle with rare athletic tools that might get him drafted. - Dane Brugler, The Athletic