A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Giovanni Manu

Player: Offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, British Colombia
Pick: Round 4, 126 overall
Ht/Wt: 6'7'', 351
Combine results: N/A - Not invited
Bio: After redshirt season, started every game of his college career - 33 at left tackle and six at left guard. Manu was born in Tonga before moving to Canada. He played basketball, then started football when he attended Pitt Meadows Secondary in 2013.
Analyst's take: His unpolished tendencies are easy to spot on tape — he plays too narrow and off balance in the run game with late hands in pass pro. But he moves really well for his size, especially out in space, and punishes anyone in his way. Overall, Manu isn't NFL ready, but he is a highly intriguing developmental tackle with rare athletic tools that might get him drafted. - Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Twentyman's take: Manu is a massive tackle at 6-foot-7, 352 pounds. He wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but reportedly had 11 pre-draft visits with teams, including Detroit, and performed pretty well at his Pro Day, where his 40 time and vertical would have been in the 90th percentile among tackles at the Combine. He played both guard and tackle at UBC and the Lions obviously see a lot of potential there.