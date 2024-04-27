 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Coverage

Presented by

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo

Apr 27, 2024 at 05:26 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Player: Defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, LSU

Pick: Round 6, 189th overall

Ht/Wt: 6' 0'', 284 lbs

Combine results: 4.85-second 40-yard dash | 31.5'' vertical jump | 9' 1'' broad jump

Mekhi Wingo photos

View photos of defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.

LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (18) celebrates his sack of Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
1 / 10

LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (18) celebrates his sack of Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 10

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 10

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 10

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 10

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 10

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 10

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
8 / 10

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 10

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 10

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bio: Started seven out of eight games played and recorded 4.5 sacks in 2023. Missed five games due to a groin injury. Team captain.

Analyst takes: Wingo is a shade undersized, but his tape is fun to watch. He is compact and powerful, with the ability to separate and play off of lateral blocks quickly. He can be overcome by length or mass at times but is rarely dominated. He has first-step quickness and processing to beat blockers to erase their landmarks and is tremendously agile as a short-space tackler. - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Wingo has a short-armed, squatty body type with an inconsistent anchor, but his first-step quickness and shock in his hands often gives him early advantages. He has NFL starting potential as a three-technique in a four-man front, projecting as a not-as-explosive version of Ed Oliver. - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Twentyman's take: I really like this pick. He was one of my 10 players I thought would fit the Lions on Day 3. He's a sturdy and powerfully built interior defender who had 46 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks in 14 games (13 starts) for LSU in 2022. He battled a lower-body injury that allowed him to play in only eight games this past season but still had 25 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He was a team captain for LSU and rehabbed to return for LSU's bowl game, which not a lot of prospects headed to the NFL do. It speaks to his mental makeup. The Lions needed to add depth to the defensive tackle room, and Wingo provides that.

Related Content

news

Lions trade up, draft defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo

With the 189th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Sione Vaki

Tim Twentyman shares his thoughts on the Detroit Lions' fourth-round selection of running back Sione Vaki.
news

Lions trade up, draft running back Sione Vaki

With the 132nd overall pick, the Detroit Lions select running back Sione Vaki.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Giovanni Manu

Tim Twentyman shares his thoughts on the Detroit Lions' fourth-round selection of offensive lineman Giovanni Manu.
news

Lions trade up, draft offensive lineman Giovanni Manu

With the 126th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select offensive lineman Giovanni Manu.
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Lions draft cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

With the 61st overall pick, the Detroit Lions select cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' second-round selection of Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
news

TWENTYMAN: Arnold's work ethic & mindset stand out in introductory press conference

Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is ready to get to work in Detroit, grow as a player and help the Lions take the next step.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second round

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Advertising