A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo

Player: Defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, LSU
Pick: Round 6, 189th overall
Ht/Wt: 6' 0'', 284 lbs
Combine results: 4.85-second 40-yard dash | 31.5'' vertical jump | 9' 1'' broad jump
Bio: Started seven out of eight games played and recorded 4.5 sacks in 2023. Missed five games due to a groin injury. Team captain.
Analyst takes: Wingo is a shade undersized, but his tape is fun to watch. He is compact and powerful, with the ability to separate and play off of lateral blocks quickly. He can be overcome by length or mass at times but is rarely dominated. He has first-step quickness and processing to beat blockers to erase their landmarks and is tremendously agile as a short-space tackler. - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Wingo has a short-armed, squatty body type with an inconsistent anchor, but his first-step quickness and shock in his hands often gives him early advantages. He has NFL starting potential as a three-technique in a four-man front, projecting as a not-as-explosive version of Ed Oliver. - Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Twentyman's take: I really like this pick. He was one of my 10 players I thought would fit the Lions on Day 3. He's a sturdy and powerfully built interior defender who had 46 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks in 14 games (13 starts) for LSU in 2022. He battled a lower-body injury that allowed him to play in only eight games this past season but still had 25 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He was a team captain for LSU and rehabbed to return for LSU's bowl game, which not a lot of prospects headed to the NFL do. It speaks to his mental makeup. The Lions needed to add depth to the defensive tackle room, and Wingo provides that.