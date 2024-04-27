A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo

Twentyman's take: I really like this pick. He was one of my 10 players I thought would fit the Lions on Day 3. He's a sturdy and powerfully built interior defender who had 46 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks in 14 games (13 starts) for LSU in 2022. He battled a lower-body injury that allowed him to play in only eight games this past season but still had 25 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He was a team captain for LSU and rehabbed to return for LSU's bowl game, which not a lot of prospects headed to the NFL do. It speaks to his mental makeup. The Lions needed to add depth to the defensive tackle room, and Wingo provides that.