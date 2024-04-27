A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Sione Vaki

Player: Running back Sione Vaki, Utah
Pick: Round 4, 132 overall
Ht/Wt: 5' 11'', 210 lbs
Combine results: 4.62-second 40-yard dash | 39.5'' vertical jump | 10' 5'' broad jump
Bio: Played running back & safety. First-team All-Pac-12 Conference. Finalist for Polynesian College Football Player of the Year and the Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player). Started 12 games in 2023 (42-317-7.6, 2 TDs rushing; 51 tackles, 8.5 TFL with 2 sacks, INT, 2 PBUs).
Analyst takes: Gamer who does whatever is necessary to help his team win. Vaki carries a thick frame with good upper-body power and heavy hands. - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Vaki plays with the physicality and downhill speed NFL coaches desire at safety, but his fluidity and instincts in coverage don't match up and will hinder his chances of earning steady defensive snaps at the next level. His potential as a core special teamer could be his ticket to an NFL roster spot. - Dane Brugler, The Athletic
View photos of Detroit Lions first-round pick Terrion Arnold's introductory press conference and tour of the Allen Park training facility.
Twentyman's take: In Vaki, the Lions have found themselves a really versatile player. He played both running back and safety at Utah and was a finalist for the Hornung Award, given to college football's most versatile player. The Lions have a terrific running back duo in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, but competition is never a bad thing. Vaki's versatility and athleticism could make him a core special teamer early and potentially a weapon with the kickoff rules being changed this season.