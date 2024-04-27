 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Coverage

Presented by

A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Sione Vaki

Apr 27, 2024 at 02:34 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Player: Running back Sione Vaki, Utah

Pick: Round 4, 132 overall

Ht/Wt: 5' 11'', 210 lbs

Combine results: 4.62-second 40-yard dash | 39.5'' vertical jump | 10' 5'' broad jump

Bio: Played running back & safety. First-team All-Pac-12 Conference. Finalist for Polynesian College Football Player of the Year and the Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player). Started 12 games in 2023 (42-317-7.6, 2 TDs rushing; 51 tackles, 8.5 TFL with 2 sacks, INT, 2 PBUs).

Analyst takes: Gamer who does whatever is necessary to help his team win. Vaki carries a thick frame with good upper-body power and heavy hands. - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Vaki plays with the physicality and downhill speed NFL coaches desire at safety, but his fluidity and instincts in coverage don't match up and will hinder his chances of earning steady defensive snaps at the next level. His potential as a core special teamer could be his ticket to an NFL roster spot. - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Behind the Scenes: Terrion Arnold arrives at Lions training facility

View photos of Detroit Lions first-round pick Terrion Arnold's introductory press conference and tour of the Allen Park training facility.

Ford Bronco heading to pick up Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold in Detroit, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 50

Ford Bronco heading to pick up Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold in Detroit, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold greeting fans in Detroit, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold greeting fans in Detroit, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and his family on the way to visit the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and his family on the way to visit the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his agents during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his agents during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Schuler during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Schuler during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Director of Sports Science Jill Costanza during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Director of Sports Science Jill Costanza during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Director of Sports Science Jill Costanza during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Director of Sports Science Jill Costanza during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Equipment Manager Tim O'Neill during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Equipment Manager Tim O'Neill during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader (98) during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader (98) during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport (92) during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport (92) during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 50

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Passing Game Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach Deshea Townsend during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Passing Game Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach Deshea Townsend during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn and Detroit Lions Passing Game Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach Deshea Townsend during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn and Detroit Lions Passing Game Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach Deshea Townsend during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and his family during his press conference at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and his family during his press conference at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his press conference at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his press conference at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his press conference at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his press conference at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and his family during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during his visit to the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Twentyman's take: In Vaki, the Lions have found themselves a really versatile player. He played both running back and safety at Utah and was a finalist for the Hornung Award, given to college football's most versatile player. The Lions have a terrific running back duo in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, but competition is never a bad thing. Vaki's versatility and athleticism could make him a core special teamer early and potentially a weapon with the kickoff rules being changed this season.

Related Content

news

Lions trade up, draft running back Sione Vaki

With the 132nd overall pick, the Detroit Lions select running back Sione Vaki.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Giovanni Manu

Tim Twentyman shares his thoughts on the Detroit Lions' fourth-round selection of offensive lineman Giovanni Manu.
news

Lions trade up, draft offensive lineman Giovanni Manu

With the 126th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select offensive lineman Giovanni Manu.
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Lions draft cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

With the 61st overall pick, the Detroit Lions select cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' second-round selection of Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
news

TWENTYMAN: Arnold's work ethic & mindset stand out in introductory press conference

Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is ready to get to work in Detroit, grow as a player and help the Lions take the next step.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second round

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Lions trade up, draft cornerback Terrion Arnold

With the 24th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select cornerback Terrion Arnold.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Terrion Arnold

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' first-round selection of cornerback Terrion Arnold.
Advertising