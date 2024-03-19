Lions sign unrestricted free agent G Kevin Zeitler

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent G Kevin Zeitler. Contract terms were not disclosed.



Zeitler comes to Detroit after spending the last three seasons (2021-23) with the Baltimore Ravens, starting all 47 games in which he appeared. He was named to his first-career Pro Bowl following the 2023 season.



Originally entering the NFL in 2012 as a first-round draft pick (27th overall) out of Wisconsin by the Cincinnati Bengals, Zeitler split the first 12 seasons of his career with the Bengals (2012-16), Cleveland Browns (2017-18), New York Giants (2019-20) and Ravens. He has appeared in 182-career games (181 starts) and has started seven-career postseason contests.