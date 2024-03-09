MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How Combine results affect predictions for Lions

Nate Davis, USA Today: Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon (No. 29)

Why: The 2023 Rimington Trophy winner as the country's best college center, he would be a nifty insurance policy behind battered Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow. Barring that, "JPJ" – who excels as a run and pass blocker – could immediately fill one of the two holes set to open at guard in the NFC North champs' lineup.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State (No. 29)

Why: The Lions need to give Aidan Hutchinson some bookend help in rushing the passer. As the first name suggests, Robinson can get after quarterbacks well with a good finishing burst.

Sam Farmer, LA Times: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama (No. 29)

Why: The immensely talented McKinstry could slip out of the first round after doctors discovered a fractured bone in his foot.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia (No. 29)

Why: The Lions' biggest weakness last season was their secondary, which gave up 28 passing touchdowns (sixth-worst), 4,205 yards (sixth-worst), and 7.8 yards per pass attempt (second-worst). Lassiter will help in that department; he's a versatile playmaker with good instincts for positioning himself expertly in coverage.

Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri (No. 29)