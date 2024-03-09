MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How Combine results affect predictions for Lions

The NFL Scouting Combine is an important step in the pre-draft process for the 32 NFL teams around the league. Teams have most of the medicals in hand and had a chance to sit down and talk with a lot of the prospects.
Coming out of the Combine in Indianapolis there's usually a new wave of mock drafts out. What do people see the Detroit Lions doing at 29? Let's find out:
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia (No. 29)
Why: The Lions' starting guards are scheduled to reach free agency this offseason, and this feels like Dan Campbell's type of player. Frazier, a state-champion wrestler in high school, could step right in at guard and eventually move to center.
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri (No. 29)
Why: The former defensive tackle switched to defensive end this past season and provided impressive returns. He can play power end and bump inside to rush, or he can just add more weight and play inside full time. Either way, he's a fit with (and fills a need for) the Lions.
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington (No. 29)
Why: The blue-collar pass rusher from Washington fits the Lions' gritty profile while upgrading a key position opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
View photos of the defensive linemen at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State (No. 29)
Why: This pick came down to Johnny Newton or Robinson — and though I think Newton might be the better profile fit, the Lions also want to get more explosive on the edges. They went against the grain in the first round last year, and I can't wait to see how they attack it in 2024.
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State (No. 29)
Why: Here's a corner who might be going a little under the radar. Tampa can start for a team from day one. He played nearly 900 coverage snaps for the Cyclones, and he saw every route.
Jordan Reid, ESPN: Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois (No. 29)
Why: When healthy, Newton is the best interior defender in this class, capable of making plays from multiple spots up front. Alim McNeill primarily plays at 1-technique, so putting Newton at the 3-technique spot should solidify the interior for the Lions. He had 7.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss last season at Illinois.
Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame (No. 61)
Why: Detroit gave up 7.8 yards per pass attempt last season, 31st in the NFL. Hart is a versatile corner who can play in a variety of coverages.
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri (No. 29)
Why: Robinson is half edge rusher, half defensive tackle and also the exact type of physical specimen the Lions likely want and certainly need up front on defense.
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (No. 29)
Why: Brad Holmes is a big fan of defensive back play, and the Lions are in need of a cornerback.
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington (No. 29)
Why: The Lions could go offensive line here -- they need guard help -- but they can get that on Day 2. Instead, Detroit takes Bralen Trice to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State (No. 29)
Why: It came as a surprise to no one that Chop Robinson tested through the roof at the combine. He also weighed 254 pounds, though you'd like to see him stand up at the point with more consistency. That said, he played with one of the highest motors in college football and that -- along with the ability to bend the corner like few in this class -- translates immediately to the NFL.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa (No. 29)
Why: Cooper DeJean is a smart football player who is also multi-talented. He can start at cornerback but also make invaluable contributions on special teams. Detroit signed a few short-term options at the position last offseason but now have a potential tentpole in the secondary.
Garrett Podell, CBS Sports: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri (No. 29)
Why: Darius Robinson was one of the Senior Bowl darlings who showed out all week in practice down in Mobile, Alabama. Detroit couldn't find a pass-rush complement to Hutchinson last season, and they get a dynamic athlete at that spot here. That should give their defense a critical boost with the team squarely in contention for NFC supremacy.
View photos of the defensive backs at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
Nate Davis, USA Today: Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon (No. 29)
Why: The 2023 Rimington Trophy winner as the country's best college center, he would be a nifty insurance policy behind battered Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow. Barring that, "JPJ" – who excels as a run and pass blocker – could immediately fill one of the two holes set to open at guard in the NFC North champs' lineup.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State (No. 29)
Why: The Lions need to give Aidan Hutchinson some bookend help in rushing the passer. As the first name suggests, Robinson can get after quarterbacks well with a good finishing burst.
Sam Farmer, LA Times: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama (No. 29)
Why: The immensely talented McKinstry could slip out of the first round after doctors discovered a fractured bone in his foot.
Danny Kelly, The Ringer: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia (No. 29)
Why: The Lions' biggest weakness last season was their secondary, which gave up 28 passing touchdowns (sixth-worst), 4,205 yards (sixth-worst), and 7.8 yards per pass attempt (second-worst). Lassiter will help in that department; he's a versatile playmaker with good instincts for positioning himself expertly in coverage.
Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri (No. 29)
Why: With Ben Johnson returning as offensive coordinator in 2024, it's clear that the Lions need to focus on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. Rakestraw is coming off a season where he allowed just 18 receptions from 277 snaps in coverage and has earned a PFF coverage grade of 78.0 or better in each of the past two seasons.