Lions offseason questions: Positions of need

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, and the Detroit Lions now turn the page to free agency and the NFL Draft.
It's the perfect time to reshape the roster and get the team ready for the 2024 season.
What is the Lions' biggest position of need? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman: Cornerback
Brian Branch is a stud in the nickel, but Detroit has to find another playmaker or two opposite Cam Sutton on the outside. Detroit allowed the most 20-plus-yard receptions (69) in the NFL this past season and ranked 27th against the pass.
Mike O'Hara: Edge rusher
Adding an edge rusher to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson would fill one of the Lions' biggest needs. Hutchinson led the Lions with 11.5 sacks in 2023. Tackle Alim McNeill was next with five.
Strengthening the pass rush would have a positive impact on the Lions – for the pressure put on quarterbacks, and how opponents would have to adjust.
Dannie Rogers: Cornerback
I'm looking towards the back end of the defense that was near the bottom in pass defense last season. Brad Holmes has struck gold drafting defensive backs in his last three drafts with safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, safety Kerby Joseph, and defensive back Brian Branch all earning starting minutes.
Continue to draft and develop in that area with a prospect like cornerback Terrion Arnold out of Alabama who has played safety, has versatility, and comes from a program highly regarded by the Lions staff.
PJ's Pick: Guard
The offensive line needs to remain the strength of this Lions team. With both Jonah Jackson and Graham Glasgow on expiring deals, it should be an active offseason in the interior offensive line market.
Armed with four top-100 picks in a draft dominated by offensive line prospects and some money to spend in free agency, Brad Holmes is in a great position to find guards that fit for 2024 and beyond.
Editor's Pick: Cornerback
The Lions' secondary has dealt with its fair share of turnover and injuries over the last couple years. The cornerback position in particular could still use some work. With Brian Branch at nickel, who is the starter opposite Cam Sutton? And what does the depth look like beyond that? I'm excited to see what GM Brad Holmes does at the position.