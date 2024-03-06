TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 2.0: Post-Combine predictions

8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

What the Falcons decide to do at quarterback in the trade market or free agency will influence what they do here.

Pick: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama. If quarterback is settled before the draft this is a great spot to see the first defensive player off the board. Turner tore up the Combine with his athletic traits and he'd instantly help an Atlanta defense that ranked 21st in sacks with 42 this season.

9. Chicago Bears (7-10)

With a quarterback in hand, the Bears can now give D.J. Moore a running mate at wide receiver.

Pick: WR Malik Nabers, LSU. Nabers' explosive traits are getting him compared to a couple other former LSU starters that are tearing up the NFL right now. That might be too tantalizing for the Bears to pass on.

10. New York Jets (7-10)

All the drama in New York this offseason can go away if quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to form and the Jets do this year what they were supposed to do last year.

Pick: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State. The Jets get more help protecting Rodgers with the big, physical and powerful Fuaga. He's the kind of bully upfront Jets fans can appreciate.

11. Minnesota Vikings (7-10)

I had the Vikings going defense in my first mock but it's time to start thinking about the quarterback position long term. Don't be surprised if Denver at No. 12 tries to jump ahead of Minnesota here.

Pick: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan. McCarthy had a great Combine and I left Indy thinking the kid is simply a winner. The Vikings have weapons on offense and it's a great landing spot for McCarthy.

12. Denver Broncos (8-9)

With the release of Russell Wilson earlier this week the Broncos need a quarterback. I think they try to trade up to get McCarthy, but if they can't, taking a quarterback just to take one isn't a good strategy. Look at Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh. Denver takes their lumps this year and has a Top 5 pick in 2025 to address quarterback.