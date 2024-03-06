 Skip to main content
TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 2.0: Post-Combine predictions

Mar 06, 2024 at 05:29 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The NFL Scouting Combine is in the books and there's a number of players who really helped their stock last week in Indianapolis. Conversely, there were some players who teams might have left Indy having to do some more homework on.

Detroit has obvious needs at cornerback and along the defensive line, and could look to add to their wide receiver room and the offensive line too, depending on what happens in free agency.

Here's my second prediction with Mock Draft 2.0 coming out of the Combine. Feel free to disagree.

1. Chicago Bears (7-10) (via Carolina)

Chicago was 7-10 this past season but gets to select first in the draft after trading out of the No. 1 pick last season so Carolina could take Bryce Young No. 1 overall.

Pick: QB Caleb Williams, USC. Williams comes with some baggage, the Combine made that clear, but Chicago gets a chance to reset the rookie pay structure at the most important position in football with the consensus No. 1 signal caller in this draft.

2. Washington Commanders (4-13)

It's a new regime in Washington led by general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. It makes sense to kick off this era with their guy at quarterback.

Pick: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU. I had Drake Maye here in my first mock but the more I think about it Daniels is a better fit for the kind of offense new Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is going to want to install in Washington. He's a little more versatile than Maye.

2024 NFL Combine drills: Quarterbacks 

View photos of the quarterbacks at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

3. New England Patriots (4-13)

The Patriots reset the franchise this offseason moving on from Bill Belichick and hiring Jerod Mayo as their new head coach. Now I see them creating some competition at quarterback.

Pick: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina. The new regime gets their quarterback of the future in the strong-armed Maye, who has prototypical traits to push for early playing time. Word in Indy was he impressed in the interview process.

4. Arizona Cardinals (4-13)

The Cardinals are still behind quarterback Kyler Murray and now they have to work on getting him some more weapons.

Pick: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State. This isn't as much of a slam dunk as it was before the Combine but strictly going off the tape Harrison gives the Cardinals a legitimate No. 1 receiver with good bloodlines and a track record of success.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)

New head coach Jim Harbaugh has the quarterback in Justin Herbert but some aging weapons for him to throw to and hand the ball off to.

Pick: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia. I seriously considered tackle Joe Alt here, but Harbaugh loves the tight end position in his offense and Bowers is a versatile weapon that can line up all over the field.

6. New York Giants (6-11)

The Giants need a lot of help on offense as they had the league's 29th scoring offense this past season.

Pick: T Joe Alt, Notre Dame. Giants quarterbacks were sacked 85 times last year, 20 more than the next team on the list. New York gets their left tackle of the future.

7. Tennessee Titans (6-11)

The Titans are rebuilding under second-year quarterback Will Levis and job No. 1 is protecting last year's investment.

Pick: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State. Fashanu's workout at the Combine was cut short due to a thigh injury but before that he showed off terrific athletic traits for a man his size. The Titans allowed 64 sacks this past season, tied for the third most in football. Levis gets a new blindside protector.

8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

What the Falcons decide to do at quarterback in the trade market or free agency will influence what they do here.

Pick: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama. If quarterback is settled before the draft this is a great spot to see the first defensive player off the board. Turner tore up the Combine with his athletic traits and he'd instantly help an Atlanta defense that ranked 21st in sacks with 42 this season.

9. Chicago Bears (7-10)

With a quarterback in hand, the Bears can now give D.J. Moore a running mate at wide receiver.

Pick: WR Malik Nabers, LSU. Nabers' explosive traits are getting him compared to a couple other former LSU starters that are tearing up the NFL right now. That might be too tantalizing for the Bears to pass on.

10. New York Jets (7-10)

All the drama in New York this offseason can go away if quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to form and the Jets do this year what they were supposed to do last year.

Pick: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State. The Jets get more help protecting Rodgers with the big, physical and powerful Fuaga. He's the kind of bully upfront Jets fans can appreciate.

11. Minnesota Vikings (7-10)

I had the Vikings going defense in my first mock but it's time to start thinking about the quarterback position long term. Don't be surprised if Denver at No. 12 tries to jump ahead of Minnesota here.

Pick: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan. McCarthy had a great Combine and I left Indy thinking the kid is simply a winner. The Vikings have weapons on offense and it's a great landing spot for McCarthy.

12. Denver Broncos (8-9)

With the release of Russell Wilson earlier this week the Broncos need a quarterback. I think they try to trade up to get McCarthy, but if they can't, taking a quarterback just to take one isn't a good strategy. Look at Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh. Denver takes their lumps this year and has a Top 5 pick in 2025 to address quarterback.

Pick: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama. Arguably the best cornerback in this draft, he would pair with Patrick Surtain II to give the Broncos one of the best young cornerback tandems in the league. Denver's defense allowed the third highest passer rating (98.0) to opposing quarterbacks this past season.

2024 NFL Combine drills: Defensive backs

View photos of the defensive backs at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

13. Las Vegas Raiders (8-9)

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell showed some potential going 5-5 after becoming the starter. I think they bring in competition at quarterback but not here at 13. Instead, they make their defensive front a potential monster.

Pick: Edge Jared Verse, Florida State. An ultra-athletic and rangy edge rusher to pair opposite Maxx Crosby is a huge win for Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

14. New Orleans Saints (9-8)

The Saints have a big need at guard. Why not get a player who might be able to play guard and tackle when it's all said and done.

Pick: OL Troy Fautanu, Washington. Fautanu could step right in and compete for playing time at guard Day 1. He's also got some versatility to play tackle, which teams will love about him.

15. Indianapolis Colts (9-8)

Adding some beef and extra depth along the defensive line should be a priority for a defense that ranked 29th in points allowed and 24th against the run in 2023.

Pick: DT Byron Murphy II, Texas. Not a bad first day haul getting arguably the best defensive tackle in the class in the middle of the draft.

16. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

With three linemen - Damien Lewis, Evan Brown, and Phil Haynes - set to hit free agency, there is a pressing need upfront along the offensive line, especially inside.

Pick: IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon. A physical and nasty football player with movement skills and versatility to play all three spots inside.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

The Jaguars have needs upfront along the interior of both lines, but cornerback depth is something Jacksonville could look to boost as well.

Pick: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo. He really stood out at the Senior Bowl practices and then he went to Indy and had a terrific Combine. Plus, his production in college matched – five interceptions and 20 pass breakups last season.

18. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

With tackle Jonah Williams hitting the free agent market, the Bengals could be left with a hole on the right side of the offensive line.

Pick: OT JC Latham, Alabama. Latham is a human bulldozer in the run game with versatility to play tackle or guard. The Bengals ranked 31st in rushing this past season.

2024 NFL Combine drills: Offensive linemen

View photos of the offensive linemen at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

19. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

The Rams could look to add a quarterback here to develop under Matthew Stafford, but the more immediate help would be adding to a pass rush that ranked 23rd in sacks this year.

Pick: Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA. A mature and powerful pass rusher who registered 13.0 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss for the Bruins this past season and answered some medical concerns about his neck at the Combine.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

Something tells me the Steelers will sign a veteran quarterback this offseason and will look to give him another weapon in the passing game opposite George Pickens.

Pick: WR Rome Odunze, Washington. With good size, terrific speed and elite ball skills, Odunze could bring another big play element to the Steelers' offense.

21. Miami Dolphins (11-6)

The Dolphins informed cornerback Xavien Howard they are releasing him at the start of the new league year on March 13, and Eli Apple is a pending free agent.

Pick: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson. Wiggins has good length at 6-foot-1 and ran a blazing 4.28 at the Combine with a 10-foot-7 broad jump. He addresses the cornerback need in Miami.

22. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

Opponents tore the Eagles' defense up in the pass game this past season. Philadelphia ranked 31st against the pass and 29th in opponent passer rating against (97.6).

Pick: DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa. A really versatile defensive back who can play cornerback, safety, return kicks and probably be one of the best special teams players on the team. He had seven interceptions the last two seasons combined for the Hawkeyes.

23. Houston Texans (10-7) (via Cleveland)

What a terrific story in Houston winning the AFC South and having the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year. They can go in a lot of directions here.

Pick: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State. If the Texans lose Jonathan Greenard in free agency, Robinson makes a ton of sense here. He showed out at the Combine as an athletic freak and his twitchy, athletic traits could be a perfect complement on the other side of Will Anderson Jr.

24. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

The Cowboys could be looking for Tyron Smith's replacement sooner rather than later. If that's guard Tyler Smith, then there's still a need upfront for the Cowboys.

Pick: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia. A prototypical tackle prospect with terrific length (6-8, 340) and technique. Adding a player like Mims gives the Cowboys options upfront.

25. Green Bay Packers (9-8)

Green Bay had only seven interceptions all season and an opposing passer rating against of 94.7. They need some more playmakers in the secondary.

Pick: CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri. A tough and physical cornerback who can play in a lot of different coverage schemes. He's got good instincts and plays faster than his 4.51 time in the 40 at the Combine.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

Wide receiver Mike Evans signed a two-year extension this week but he's turning 31 before next season and the Bucs need to start thinking about the future of the position.

Pick: WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU. Thomas has terrific size (6-3, 209) and speed (4.33 in 40 at Combine) to be a playmaking threat right away. He's coming off a 17-touchdown season. That would be a heck of a trio in Tampa with Evans, Chris Godwin and Thomas.

27. Arizona Cardinals (4-13) (via Houston)

After adding a top-tier weapon in the passing game with their first pick in the first round, the Cardinals address their defense with their second first-round pick.

Pick: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama. A Jones fracture in McKinstry's right foot was discovered at the Combine but he plans to take part in Alabama's Pro Day. He's a technician on the outside with great length.

28. Buffalo Bills (11-6)

This seems like a perfect spot to give quarterback Josh Allen another playmaker to pair with Stefon Diggs and Dalton Kincaid.

Pick: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas. Mitchell had himself quite the Combine measuring in at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and then testing through the roof with a 4.34-second 40, a 39.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-4 broad jump. He'll make a perfect deep threat for the strong-armed Allen.

2024 NFL Combine drills: Wide receivers 

View photos of the wide receivers at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

29. Detroit Lions (12-5)

The top three needs in my book heading into free agency are along the defensive line, at cornerback and potentially interior offensive line.

Cornerback is certainly an option here, but I think this is a pretty deep class of corners and Lions GM Brad Holmes has proven he can find starting Day 2 talent in the secondary – Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Pick: IOL Graham Barton, Duke. When we get to this spot at No. 29 there's a great chance an interior offensive lineman or a wide receiver is the top player on GM Brad Holmes' board. Holmes said he won't overlook the offensive line this offseason. If Detroit can't re-sign unrestricted free agent Jonah Jackson this makes even more sense.

Barton would be a great addition in Detroit with his tenacity and versatility. He started his career at center and transitioned to left tackle but projects more inside in the NFL. At 6-foot-5, 313 pounds he's got terrific length and could really play all five spots upfront, if needed. He starts at guard and is the long-term answer at center. I think he ultimately gives Powers-Johnson a good run for the best interior lineman in this draft.

