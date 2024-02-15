2023 position breakdown: Quarterbacks

Quotable: "In terms of Jared, look, I've always had belief in Jared. You guys have always heard me. I don't know what more needs to be said from a leadership or performance standpoint, or what more he needs to do in that regard," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said after the season on what he's seen in Goff and the belief in him to be the quarterback for the future. "I didn't understand why his career was defined after he went to a Super Bowl a second year as a full-time starter. And so, then when he came to us, I always had belief. So, him doing what he did this past year or even the year before, it's not a surprise to us.