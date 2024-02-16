2023 position breakdown: Special teams 

The bad: Head coach Dan Campbell is aggressive by nature and when it comes to going for it on fourth down or attempting a 50-plus-yard field goal he opts to go for it more than kick it. Does it have anything to do with the confidence from 50-plus he's had in his kickers? Detroit attempted only two field goals of more than 50 yards in the regular season, finishing 1-for-2. Badgley made a critical 54 yarder in the playoffs to help beat the Rams in the Wild Card Round.

Detroit ranked 19th in kickoff returns with an average of 22.2 yards per return. Only 57.9 percent of their returns covered at least 20 yards, which ranked 22nd.

Key stat: Opponents started their average drive at their own 23.7 yard line this season, the worst starting field position in the NFL.

MVP: Punter Jack Fox

Fox has been so good over his first four seasons in Detroit but one area he identified last offseason he needed to be better at was being able to pin teams deep and limit touchbacks. He put in a lot of reps into that part of his game and it paid off this year.