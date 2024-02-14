 Skip to main content
Advertising

2023 position breakdown: Safeties

Feb 14, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The good: Second-year safety Kerby Joseph totaled four interceptions this season, his second straight four-pick season to start his NFL career. He's Detroit's first player since Bobby Watkins (1982-83) to produce at least four interceptions in each of a player's first two career seasons. Opponents completed less than 60 percent of the time throwing Joseph's way this season with a 58.5 rating. Joseph was credited by Pro Football Focus for not allowing a touchdown in his coverage area this season. Joseph's had a terrific start to his career and is one of the young core players for Aaron Glenn's defense.

Ifeatu Melifonwu, who was moved from cornerback to safety last year, was inserted into the starting lineup Week 14 and really took off down the stretch in his third season. In Week 15 vs. Denver, he posted two passes defended, a sack and a forced fumble. In a Week 16 matchup in Minnesota, Melifonwu defended two passes, posted 2.0 sacks and had the NFC North title-sealing interception. The following week in Dallas he recorded his second pick of the season. He's a weapon as a blitzer and pass rusher and is expected to play a much bigger role to begin the season next year in his fourth year.

The Lions were dealt a blow early in the season when safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson tore a pectoral muscle Week 2 in a loss to Seattle, but he was able to return late in the season, which is a huge credit to him and his rehab process. He was an impact player in the playoffs with 12 tackles and an interception. The three-safety rotation the Lions had after he returned gave them good depth at the position and the ability to be creative with some different skillsets in the back end of their defense.

Detroit's run defense was top two in the NFL and the safeties played a role in that. Detroit only surrendered five rushes of 20-or-more yards, tied for the second fewest in the NFL. Since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger, the 1,509 rushing yards allowed by the Lions this season ranks as the fourth fewest rushing yards Detroit has allowed in a season.

2023 safety photos

View photos of the Detroit Lions safeties from the 2023 NFL season.

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) intercepts a pass during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 14

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) intercepts a pass during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 14

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 14

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 14

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 14

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) intercepts a pass during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 14

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) intercepts a pass during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 14

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 14

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 14

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 14

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 14

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 14

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) celebrates after a sack during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 14

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) celebrates after a sack during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 14

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The bad: Losing Gardner-Johnson Week 2 was a blow because Melifonwu wasn't viewed at the time as a player who was ready to come in and start. Glenn turned to veteran Tracy Walker, who was a starter the previous two seasons. Walker is a good player and team leader, but in his six starts teams had a 117.9 passer rating throwing his way with three touchdowns. He was eventually replaced by Melifonwu in the starting lineup.

As a team, the Lions allowed 69 completions of 20-plus yards, which were the most in the NFL. They finished 27th against the pass.

Key stat: Detroit's defense allowed the most 3rd & long (10-plus yards) conversions in the league this season with 17. Opponents converted in those situations one in four tries against Detroit (25.4 percent), the highest percentage in the NFL.

Related Links

MVP: Kerby Joseph

Over the last two seasons, Joseph and Broncos safety Justin Simmons are the only NFL players to record at least eight interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Joseph finished third on the team in tackles (82), led the defense with four interceptions and was second behind Brian Branch (13) for the team lead in passes defended with 11.

Most improved: Ifeatu Melifonwu

Melifonwu (6-3, 210) has settled into a versatile role at safety after making the switch from cornerback midseason last year. He was one of three defensive backs in the NFL to produce at least 3.0 sacks and two interceptions this season, joining Antoine Winfield Jr. and Kyle Hamilton. Opposing passers had a 75.3 passer rating when throwing his way.

Free agents: C.J. Gardner-Johnson (unrestricted)

It will be interesting to see what the Lions decide to do in terms of pursuing and potentially having to pay up to keep Gardner-Johnson in Detroit with Melifonwu taking the step forward he did.

Gardner-Johnson has a nose for the football, recording an interception in his first game back from the pectoral injury Week 18 vs. Minnesota. He also had one in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. We'll have to see what Gardner-Johnson will command on the open market and if the Lions are in a position to match with some other priority re-signings on offense coming due this offseason.

Best Detroit Lions photos of 2023 season

View the best photos of the 2023 season as chosen by Detroit Lions team photographer Jeff Nguyen.

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Lions defeated the Chiefs 21-20. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 55

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Lions defeated the Chiefs 21-20. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Lions defeated the Chiefs 21-20. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Lions defeated the Chiefs 21-20. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 55

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 55

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 55

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 55

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 55

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 55

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 55

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Fans during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 55

Detroit Lions Fans during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 55

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 55

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 55

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate an interception during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 55

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate an interception during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on November 19, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 55

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on November 19, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 55

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 55

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) with Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell (44) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) with Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell (44) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown with Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown with Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 55

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) celebrate in the locker room during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) celebrate in the locker room during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 55

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 55

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) celebrate in the locker room during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) celebrate in the locker room during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 55

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 55

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) swag surfs before Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off the ball during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 55

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) swag surfs before Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off the ball during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 55

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Max Pircher (63), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrates with Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) after receiving the game ball during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Max Pircher (63), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrates with Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) after receiving the game ball during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during an NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Santa Clara. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 55

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during an NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Santa Clara. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Santa Clara. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Santa Clara. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Draft: As a third-round pick in 2021, Melifonwu is entering the final year of his contract so it's not out of the realm of possibility the Lions look to add a young safety to the group to develop. The injury rate at defensive back is one of the highest in the NFL, so having good depth at those spots is critical.

This isn't considered a really strong safety class, however. Not a single true safety made NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the Top 50 players in the draft. The first safety off the board in NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter's mock draft was Georgia's Javon Bullard to San Francisco at No. 31.

Quotable: "My biggest takeaway from this season is that if you're not willing to learn and get better than you are getting worse," Joseph told Detroitlions.com after the season. "I've kept that mindset every year I've played football. I have to find a way to learn and get better."

Where does Joseph want to improve his game the most going into his third season?

"Probably I would say right now is tackling and just finding more ways to the ball. I got four interceptions last year and four this year. I felt like that was the standard last year and I feel like every year I have to beat the standard."

Related Content

news

321 prospects invited to 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

321 prospects have been invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
news

2023 position breakdown: Tight ends

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the tight ends' 2023 performance.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 reasons to look forward to 2024 season

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 reasons why the Detroit Lions could make a return trip to the NFC Championship Game (and beyond) in 2024.
news

2023 position breakdown: Linebackers

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the linebackers' 2023 performance.
news

Holmes committed to keeping Lions' OL a strength

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes knows the offensive line is a strength of this team and he'd like to keep it that way.
news

Martin looking to take next step in his development

After being inactive on gameday for most of the season, rookie defensive lineman Brodric Martin is looking to take the next step in his development.
news

2023 position breakdown: Running backs

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the running backs' 2023 performance.
news

2023 position breakdown: Defensive line

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the defensive line's 2023 performance.
news

Melifonwu building confidence after strong finish to season

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu made the most of his opportunities on defense down the stretch and is building confidence heading into the offseason.
news

2023 position breakdown: Offensive line

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the offensive line's 2023 performance.
news

Hendon Hooker looking forward to working on his game this offseason

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker is looking forward to working on his game this offseason instead of rehabbing an injury, and he hopes to come back ready for an elevated role.
Advertising