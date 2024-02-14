2023 position breakdown: Safeties

The good: Second-year safety Kerby Joseph totaled four interceptions this season, his second straight four-pick season to start his NFL career. He's Detroit's first player since Bobby Watkins (1982-83) to produce at least four interceptions in each of a player's first two career seasons. Opponents completed less than 60 percent of the time throwing Joseph's way this season with a 58.5 rating. Joseph was credited by Pro Football Focus for not allowing a touchdown in his coverage area this season. Joseph's had a terrific start to his career and is one of the young core players for Aaron Glenn's defense.

Ifeatu Melifonwu, who was moved from cornerback to safety last year, was inserted into the starting lineup Week 14 and really took off down the stretch in his third season. In Week 15 vs. Denver, he posted two passes defended, a sack and a forced fumble. In a Week 16 matchup in Minnesota, Melifonwu defended two passes, posted 2.0 sacks and had the NFC North title-sealing interception. The following week in Dallas he recorded his second pick of the season. He's a weapon as a blitzer and pass rusher and is expected to play a much bigger role to begin the season next year in his fourth year.

The Lions were dealt a blow early in the season when safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson tore a pectoral muscle Week 2 in a loss to Seattle, but he was able to return late in the season, which is a huge credit to him and his rehab process. He was an impact player in the playoffs with 12 tackles and an interception. The three-safety rotation the Lions had after he returned gave them good depth at the position and the ability to be creative with some different skillsets in the back end of their defense.