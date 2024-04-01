TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 3.0: Post-free agency predictions

17. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

Adding an offensive lineman or a receiver makes sense too, but I think the allure of getting one of the top cornerbacks in the draft, even after signing Ronald Darby in free agency, is too good to pass up.

Pick: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo. He really stood out at the Senior Bowl practices and then he went to Indy and had a terrific Combine. Plus, his production in college matched – five interceptions and 20 pass breakups in 2022.

18. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

The Bengals could go a lot of different ways here but after addressing the safety position in free agency they look to add a young cornerback to the mix.

Pick: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson. Wiggins has good length at 6-foot-1 and ran a blazing 4.28 at the Combine with a 10-foot-7 broad jump.

19. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

The Rams could look to add a quarterback to develop under Matthew Stafford, but the more immediate help would be adding to a pass rush that ranked 23rd in sacks this year and just lost Hall of Famer Aaron Donald to retirement.

Pick: Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA. A mature and powerful pass rusher who registered 13.0 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss for the Bruins this past season and answered some medical concerns about his neck at the Combine.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

The Steelers addressed the quarterback position with the signing of Wilson and trade for Fields. Now they look to protect them with arguably the best interior offensive lineman in the class.

Pick: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon. A physical and nasty football player with movement skills and versatility to play all three spots inside. A classic Steelers pick that pays dividends for a decade.

21. Miami Dolphins (11-6)

The Dolphins were active in free agency adding to the defense and now address the offensive line with a versatile player.

Pick: OT JC Latham, Alabama. A two-year starter at right tackle for the Crimson Tide, Latham is a human bulldozer in the run game with versatility to play tackle or guard. More and more teams are looking for this kind of versatility upfront.

22. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

Opponents tore the Eagles' defense up in the pass game this past season. Philadelphia ranked 31st against the pass and 29th in opponent passer rating against (97.6). The addition of C.J. Gardner-Johnson will help in the nickel, but Darius Slay isn't getting any younger at cornerback.

Pick: DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa. A really versatile defensive back who can play cornerback, safety, return kicks and probably be one of the best special teams players on the team. He had seven interceptions the last two seasons combined for the Hawkeyes.

23. Minnesota (7-10) (via Houston/Cleveland)

Gaining a second first-round pick gives Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah some options. I still think they package 11 and 23 to move up, but if not, this seems like a good landing spot for secondary help in this class.