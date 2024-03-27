 Skip to main content
Advertising

Campbell 'absolutely in favor' of new kickoff rule

Mar 27, 2024 at 11:17 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

ORLANDO – Lions head coach Dan Campbell and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp were already meeting and strategizing in Allen Park for the new kickoff rule before it passed in a vote by the owners Tuesday morning at the Annual League Meetings.

In one of the most significant rule changes in league history, the NFL is putting the kickoff back in play.

Last season, the NFL saw 1,970 touchbacks on kickoffs with a return rate of just 22 percent. The league was determined to put the kickoff back in the game, while also keeping player safety at the forefront.

Under the new rule, 10 players on the kickoff team – minus the kicker who will still kick off from the 35-yard line – will line up at the 40-yard line on the receiving team's side of the field. The receiving team will set up at its 35-yard line. Seven players from the receiving team must have their foot on the 35-yard line. The receiving team can also have two more players who are in the setup zone between the 30- and 35-yard lines, but who aren't touching the 35-yard line. Those two players will be lined up outside the hashes. The receiving team can also have two returners back deep.

There is now a landing zone between the receiving team's 20-yard line and goal line and any kick that lands in that area must be returned or downed. If downed, the receiving team gets the ball at the 20-yard line. If the ball is kicked into the end zone or out of the end zone the returning team gets the ball at the 30-yard line.

Related Links

"Absolutely in favor of it," Campbell said Tuesday morning before the vote by the owners passed. "It gives us a chance to play special teams. What happened last year took a significant amount of plays out of the game and those were from special teams and you don't make it up anywhere else."

Campbell has always talked about the game being a three-phase game – offense, defense and special teams. He devotes a considerable amount of practice time to special teams, and general manager Brad Holmes always has special teams in mind when constructing the roster.

"We put an emphasis on it so I believe in it," Campbell said. "I think what's got a lot of people spooked is the unknown of it. That's what excites me. Fipp and I have already been back there talking about it, watching all those XFL clips and you're looking at different body types and you're looking at returners and you're looking at scheme and so I think the unknown is what the coaching is for. Mess with it, tinker with it and you figure out what's the best way to do it. How do you do it? I'm excited about it."

Campbell said the new rule will bring the returner position on kickoffs back into the game. That seems fitting in the same year the Hall of Fame is welcoming Devin Hester, the greatest returner in NFL history.

Related Content

news

Meet the Prospect: Chop Robinson

Get to know edge rusher prospect Chop Robinson. 
news

KEY QUESTIONS: Why Holmes thinks this was Lions' best free agency

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes' media session at the Annual League Meetings. 
news

What's next for talented Lions DB Brian Branch?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked to reporters at Annual League Meetings about expanding defensive back Brian Branch's role.
news

10 takeaways from Rod Wood's media session

Catch up on all the news from team president Rod Wood's media session at the Annual League Meetings. 
news

What AFC head coaches said about Reader, Robertson & Zeitler

Find out what the AFC head coaches had to say about new Detroit Lions DL DJ Reader, CB Amik Robertson and G Kevin Zeitler.
news

Meet the Prospect: Kool-Aid McKinstry

Get to know cornerback prospect Kool-Aid McKinstry. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five pro days to keep an eye on this week. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Adonai Mitchell

Get to know wide receiver prospect Adonai Mitchell. 
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How free agency affects predictions for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Graham Barton

Get to know offensive line prospect Graham Barton.
news

Kevin Zeitler excited to join Lions' offensive line

After signing a deal with Detroit Tuesday, guard Kevin Zeitler is excited to join the Lions' offensive line.
Advertising