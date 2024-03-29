Meet the Prospect: Nate Wiggins

How he stacks up: Miller lists Robinson as his No. 31 overall prospect available in the draft. Fellow ESPN analysts Jordan Reid and Field Yates rank Wiggins 28th and 25th, respectively.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Wiggins as his fourth best cornerback prospect in the class behind Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo), Terrion Arnold (Alabama) and Cooper DeJean (Iowa).

Wiggins comes in at No. 31 on NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's latest Top 50 prospects list. Jeremiah has him as the fifth best cornerback in the class.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler lists Wiggins as his No. 25 prospect, saying: "Wiggins moves with quiet, controlled feet/hips to seamlessly transition out of breaks and accelerate to top gear (allowed only one catch of 20-plus yards last season, on 41 targets)."