Mike O'Hara hosts Media Mock Draft

You know their names, their faces and their voices-- and you might remember who the members of our annual Media Mock Draft selected for the Detroit Lions in the first round of last year's draft.
A quick refresher: The Lions took offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh pick overall. That matched what most of the members of our Media Mock panel projected.
We're doubling the fun this year. The Lions have two first-round picks -- second overall and 32nd. At a glance, it looks like most are projecting defense for both picks. Not all of them, though.
Following are the projections for the Lions' two first-round picks:
Dan Miller, Detroit Lions' radio voice, FOX2 sports director:
No. 2: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon.
No idea. I think if Hutchinson is there, they take him. I think Travon Walker and Jermaine Johnson II are in play. I'd say Jacksonville takes Hutchinson, and the draft ends up where we thought it was for months with Thibs going second.
No. 32: Safety Lewis Cine, Georgia.
They need a long-term answer at safety, and he would slot in very nicely with Tracy Walker and also give the team some immediate versatility with DeShon Elliott. I think between picks 32 and 34 you're looking at safety, linebacker and wide receiver. The board will dictate which way they go.
Dan Dickerson, Detroit Tigers' radio play-by-play voice:
No. 2: DE Travon Walker, Georgia.
Yes there are needs all over the place, but I start on the line. The Lions appear to be building a pretty decent offensive line. Now let's address the D-line. I want that impact edge guy.
Travon Walker of Georgia is the guy. A key player on one of the best college defenses I've seen in a long time. He can make plays, and the Lions need to snag him at 2.
No. 32: QB Malik Willis, Liberty.
Is it time to plan for the end of the Jared Goff era? Or did his final two starts against Arizona and Green Bay show that he's plenty good enough and just needs some weapons?
I'm leaning toward the latter but wouldn't mind if the Lions took Kenny Pickett of Pitt or Malik Willis of Liberty here. It seems like Pickett will be gone, but Willis might be available.
Rico Beard, Co-host of the Valenti Show with Rico Beard, 97.1-FM:
No 2: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon.
He has a highly explosive, elite first step and is able to convert his speed to power with his pass rush. He has a higher ceiling than the other defensive ends in this draft.
No. 32: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia.
His tape speaks for itself. He has the speed to go sideline to sideline and make plays.
Devin Scillian, WDIV-Channel 4 News Anchor:
No. 2: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon.
For months it was a debate over Hutchinson and Thibodeaux at the top. I'm guessing it comes back to that. The pick is Thibodeaux.
No. 32: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State.
I just believe the Lions believe in Jared Goff. No QB in the first round, but get help for him instead.
Scott "The Gator" Anderson, 97.1-FM The Ticket co-host:
No. 2: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon.
I keep vacillating on the overall No. 2 between a trio of players, but because one of them is likely unavailable it leaves two options from the same position group. Aidan Hutchinson is likely gone, so I've decided that Kayvon Thibodeaux gets the nod over Travon Walker. All are very good, but Thibodeaux seems to have more upside as a pass rusher, and that's the game-wrecking attitude the Lions need most.
No. 32: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia.
You can see Dean is plenty fast watching his film from games. If he's not there, a teammate, safety Lewis Cine will do nicely with that same reckless abandon flying all over the field. The Lions can get their WR in the second or third round, but they must add starters to the league's worst defense early.
Doug Karsch, 97.1-The Ticket co-host, Michigan football play-by-play voice:
No. 2: Edge Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan.
I'm a Malik Willis guy, but the perfect pick here is Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson has the motor, the work ethic and the explosiveness off the edge to be a "game changer." If Hutchinson is gone, I LOVE the intangibles and leadership qualities that Willis brings to the table at the QB position. Holmes talks about "football character" a lot. It's my impression that both Hutchinson and Willis check that box.
No. 32: WR George Pickens, Georgia.
Georgia safety Lewis Cine remains my favorite safety in this draft, but five years from now Georgia WR George Pickens very well could be the best WR in this draft. He's got the size, strength and speed to be a big-time playmaker -- and another "game changer."
Matt Shepard, Tigers' TV play-by-play voice:
No. 2: DE Travon Walker, Georgia.
The ideal pick would be Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson. He will be a starter right away and make an impact in an area of dire need. By all accounts, he won't be available to the Lions. Despite being tempted by both Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, I'll have the Lions stay with pass rusher and take DE Travon Walker of Georgia. He's an every-down guy.
No. 32: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia.
I'd like the Lions to get another every-down player on defense. In a perfect world, that would be Georgia LB Nakobe Dean. He's instinctive and active.
View photos from offseason workouts on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Ryan Ermanni, FOX2 Host:
No. 2: QB Malik Willis, Liberty.
If you don't take him and he becomes a mix of Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson ...
No. 32: Safety Dax Hill, Michigan.
One of the most versatile players in the draft. He can play multiple positions in the secondary.
Ken Brown, WJR-AM 760. Mitch Albom Show co-host:
The Lions have a Maize and Blue draft. (But I think they trade down.)
No. 2: Edge Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan.
No. 32: Edge David Ojabo, Michigan.
Steve Courtney, WJR-AM 760 Host:
No. 2: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon.
The Lions can no longer ignore their inept pass rush and select edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon.
No. 32: LB Nakobe Dean
Via the Matthew Stafford pick, the Lions go back to Georgia for LB Nakobe Dean. Watch him excite the hell out of you!!! Very athletic at a high level of competition.
Tony Ortiz, afternoon sports anchor, WWJ-AM 950:
No. 2: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon.
Travon Walker of Georgia is probably the safe pick, but Thibodeaux has better production and will adjust to the NFL faster. Also, Thibodeaux will play his rookie season with a chip on his shoulder after being criticized for taking plays off. He will be desperate to prove that criticism wrong.
No. 32: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia.
This is a long shot. He is likely to go to the Steelers at No. 20. Dean is a small, physical linebacker who was a leader on a very good Georgia defense last season and would be a perfect fit for Aaron Glenn's defensive system.
Jennifer Hammond, FOX2 reporter:
No. 2: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon.
With the second pick overall, the need for a "game changer" will far outweigh any trepidation Holmes and Campbell have over Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux's character. Sure, he's quirky and has turned off a few GMs, but he can flat out play -- and the Lions have done extensive homework on this guy.
No. 32: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt.
What happens at No. 32 is another story. In a perfect world they would be able to stay put and get Kenny Pickett, but it sounds more like they will have to move up to land the QB they want in the first round.