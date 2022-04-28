Mike O'Hara hosts Media Mock Draft

Scott "The Gator" Anderson, 97.1-FM The Ticket co-host:

No. 2: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon.

I keep vacillating on the overall No. 2 between a trio of players, but because one of them is likely unavailable it leaves two options from the same position group. Aidan Hutchinson is likely gone, so I've decided that Kayvon Thibodeaux gets the nod over Travon Walker. All are very good, but Thibodeaux seems to have more upside as a pass rusher, and that's the game-wrecking attitude the Lions need most.

No. 32: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia.

You can see Dean is plenty fast watching his film from games. If he's not there, a teammate, safety Lewis Cine will do nicely with that same reckless abandon flying all over the field. The Lions can get their WR in the second or third round, but they must add starters to the league's worst defense early.

Doug Karsch, 97.1-The Ticket co-host, Michigan football play-by-play voice:

No. 2: Edge Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan.

I'm a Malik Willis guy, but the perfect pick here is Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson has the motor, the work ethic and the explosiveness off the edge to be a "game changer." If Hutchinson is gone, I LOVE the intangibles and leadership qualities that Willis brings to the table at the QB position. Holmes talks about "football character" a lot. It's my impression that both Hutchinson and Willis check that box.

No. 32: WR George Pickens, Georgia.

Georgia safety Lewis Cine remains my favorite safety in this draft, but five years from now Georgia WR George Pickens very well could be the best WR in this draft. He's got the size, strength and speed to be a big-time playmaker -- and another "game changer."

Matt Shepard, Tigers' TV play-by-play voice:

No. 2: DE Travon Walker, Georgia.

The ideal pick would be Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson. He will be a starter right away and make an impact in an area of dire need. By all accounts, he won't be available to the Lions. Despite being tempted by both Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, I'll have the Lions stay with pass rusher and take DE Travon Walker of Georgia. He's an every-down guy.

No. 32: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia.