MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

Ryan Wilson CBS Sports

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: Hutchinson starred at Michigan and now he moves a few miles down the road to join the Lions. He's the best player in this class and talk that he has already reached his ceiling is just that. He's 21 and he's only going to get better.

Daxton Hill, S, Michigan (No. 32)

Why: The Lions would be taking two Wolverines in this scenario who would really be upgrading their defense. Hill is a rangy safety who can run. They need that. They could go quarterback here, but I think they can pass until pick No. 34.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: Easy selection for the Lions. They keep Hutchinson local and add an alpha rusher to their defense.

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (No. 32)

Why: The Lions are happy to grab Howell with a fifth-year option at this stage in Round 1.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: If Jacksonville ultimately reverses course and takes Walker No. 1 overall, no one would be happier than Detroit. The Lions would keep a Wolverine home at a position of need. Hutchinson also checks the box of being a cultural fit.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (No. 32)

Why: Detroit takes advantage of the fifth-year option at quarterback by selecting Ridder. I think the Lions are trending towards a position where they are not going to be picking as highly next season so it is difficult to project whether or not they would be able to get a quarterback with any level of certainty.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: They land a local kid who can help a pass rush in major need of help. Hutchinson may never been a 16-sack type of player, but he can consistently be a 10-sack guy.

Daxton Hill, S, Michigan (No. 32)

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (No. 2)

Why: The Lions have reportedly done a ton of work on Thibodeaux. In addition to GM Brad Holmes going to an Oregon game this fall, Detroit met with him at the combine and then had a large contingent at his pro day. Coach Dan Campbell is also a big fan, referring to Thibodeaux as an explosive athlete and playmaker who's "pretty special on tape."

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (No. 32)

Why: Jared Goff doesn't appear to be the long-term answer, so the Lions select a proven winner in Ridder to succeed him whenever the Cincinnati product is ready.

Rob Rang, Fox Sports

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: Almost surely selecting one of the top three edge rushers with this pick, the Lions would be happy if the local product, Hutchinson, is still on the board. Not only does Hutchinson check off a huge area of need for the Lions, but he also plays with the intensity and physicality that coach Dan Campbell craves.

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (No. 32)

Why: Whether it's Detroit or another team moving up, I expect this pick to be spent on a quarterback due to the fifth-year option on contracts teams get with players selected in the first round. One of the biggest concerns with Pickett – namely, his small hands – would be somewhat mitigated playing inside in Ford Field, and he might very well be an upgrade over Jared Goff immediately.

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: Pair the guy with the Middle Ages ground warfare face paint and Dan Campbell together and you really have something, no? Hutchinson's film was a blast to scroll through, though the Georgia game gave me some momentary pause.

Drake London, WR, USC (No. 27; via trade with Bucs)

Why: The Lions, who own pick No. 32, move up ever so slightly to park ahead of the Chiefs and Packers, two teams that also need wide receiver help. While I couldn't find a place for London anywhere else in the draft, he makes a good deal of sense in Detroit, where his physical skills can help in tight coverage.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Travon Walker, DL, Georgia (No. 2)

Why: The Lions also feel like they're going for defensive impact and the decision for Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn will come down to the 3-4 hybrid playmaker Walker, do-everything safety Kyle Hamilton, or high-ceiling edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Walker can deliver in multiple spots for their front, from end to tackle to even outside linebacker at times.

David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan (No. 32)

Why: The Lions can still come out of the first round pass rusher from their home-state school in Ann Arbor even if Hutchinson goes off the board at No. 1 to the Jaguars. They can afford to be patient with the explosive and relentless Ojabo returning from a ruptured Achilles' suffered at Michigan's pro day.

Jordan Heck, Sporting News

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (No. 2)

Why: Kayvon Thibodeaux is another realistic choice here in terms of talent. But recently reports have indicated that head coach Dan Campbell doesn't think Thibodeaux will fit into the culture he's building at Detroit. The virtual GM doesn't really care about stuff like that, so it makes sense why Thibodeaux went here.

Daxton Hill, S, Michigan (No. 32)