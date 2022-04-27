O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 4.0: The final selections

Mock Draft: Final Selection is my fourth and final projection of the entire first round of the 2022 NFL draft with a heavy focus on the Detroit Lions with their two picks at No. 2 and No. 32.

The strength of this year's draft is on defense, which bodes well for the Lions' opportunity to fill a critical need like pass rusher.

This draft is deep at wide receiver, another position where the Lions are likely to add a player early in the draft, but not as high as the No. 2 pick.

Overall, the 2022 draft lacks the star appeal of last year, when quarterbacks were taken with the first three picks and five of the first 15.

That doesn't make it any less important for the Lions, who had a promising beginning to their rebuilding effort last year under GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Holmes has shown a willingness to trade. It would not be surprising if he struck a deal this year, either trading back from No. 2, up with No. 32, or with any other Lions' picks.

Following is my Mock Draft: Final Selection. Trades are not allowed.

And as always, feel free to disagree.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-14:

Status: Spent heavily in free agency. Beefing up O-line lets them concentrate on defense with first pick.

Pick: Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan.

2. Detroit Lions, 3-13-1:

Status: They did not make a big splash in free agency, which adds pressure to land key upgrades in the draft.

Holmes has to get a repeat of a good draft in 2021.

Options: Willingness to trade down is not idle talk by Holmes. Trading down a half-dozen picks -- and maybe more -- would still leave quality players on the board at areas that need upgrading on defense and at wide receiver.

I was high on Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton earlier and still am, but a pass rusher makes more impact than a safety.