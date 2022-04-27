Draft Coverage

Powered By

O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 4.0: The final selections

Apr 27, 2022 at 08:07 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Mock Draft: Final Selection is my fourth and final projection of the entire first round of the 2022 NFL draft with a heavy focus on the Detroit Lions with their two picks at No. 2 and No. 32.

The strength of this year's draft is on defense, which bodes well for the Lions' opportunity to fill a critical need like pass rusher.

This draft is deep at wide receiver, another position where the Lions are likely to add a player early in the draft, but not as high as the No. 2 pick.

Overall, the 2022 draft lacks the star appeal of last year, when quarterbacks were taken with the first three picks and five of the first 15.

That doesn't make it any less important for the Lions, who had a promising beginning to their rebuilding effort last year under GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Holmes has shown a willingness to trade. It would not be surprising if he struck a deal this year, either trading back from No. 2, up with No. 32, or with any other Lions' picks.

Following is my Mock Draft: Final Selection. Trades are not allowed.

And as always, feel free to disagree.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-14:

Status: Spent heavily in free agency. Beefing up O-line lets them concentrate on defense with first pick.

Pick: Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan.

2. Detroit Lions, 3-13-1:

Status: They did not make a big splash in free agency, which adds pressure to land key upgrades in the draft.

Holmes has to get a repeat of a good draft in 2021.

Options: Willingness to trade down is not idle talk by Holmes. Trading down a half-dozen picks -- and maybe more -- would still leave quality players on the board at areas that need upgrading on defense and at wide receiver.

I was high on Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton earlier and still am, but a pass rusher makes more impact than a safety.

Pick: Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon. His stock dipped early but rebounded. He's a natural pass rusher.

3. Houston Texans, 4-13:

Status: Their biggest offseason move was trading QB Deshaun Watson. They got draft picks to build with, and moved on from a difficult situation.

Pick: OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State.

4. New York Jets, 4-13:

Status: Two top 10 picks add building blocks, starting with the top cornerback.

Pick: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Cincinnati.

5. New York Giants, 4-13:

Status: In position to deal with Picks 5 and 7.

Pick: Edge rusher Travon Walker, Georgia.

6. Carolina Panthers, 5-12:

Status: Desperation to solve QB problem requires desperate measures.

Pick: Malik Willis, Liberty.

Kenny Pickett of Pitt is a safer short-term pick because of experience, but Willis' raw talent provides long-term development -- and buys time for the coaching staff to use it. Willis is the only QB in this draft with legitimate rising stock.

7. New York Giants, from Bears, 6-11:

Status: More talent for their defense.

Pick: Safety Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame.

8. Atlanta Falcons, 7-10:

Status: Massive rebuild, highlighted by trade of veteran QB Matt Ryan to Indy.

Pick: OT Evan Neal, Alabama.

Related Links

9. Seattle Seahawks, from Broncos, 7-10:

Status: Gone are key vets Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner. Seahawks add a playmaker for the middle of the defense.

Pick: ILB Devin Lloyd, Utah.

10. New York Jets, from Seahawks, 7-10:

Status: It's a choice between offense or defense. Defense wins.

Pick: Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State.

11. Washington Commanders, 7-10:

Status: Washington starts the run on receivers to give QB Carson Wentz a talented target.

Pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State.

12. Minnesota Vikings, 8-9:

Status: Vikings have drafted five DBs in the first two rounds in the last five years. Make it six.

Pick: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU.

13. Houston Texans, from Browns, 8-9:

Status: Rebuild project gets QB.

Pick: QB Kenny Pickett of Pitt is the pick. Repeat that three times.

14. Baltimore Ravens, 8-9:

Status: Getting healthy is the key to another playoff run.

Pick: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa.

Offseason workout photos: April 25, 2022

View photos from offseason workouts on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 33

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 33

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 33

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 33

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 33

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 33

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 33

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 33

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 33

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 33

Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 33

Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 33

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 33

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 33

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 33

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 33

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Matt Sokol during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 33

Detroit Lions tight end Matt Sokol during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 33

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 33

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 33

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 33

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 33

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 33

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 33

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 33

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 33

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 33

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 33

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 33

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 33

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 33

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 33

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 33

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

15. Philadelphia Eagles, from Dolphins, 9-8:

Status: Eagles need to add a top-tier receiver for young QB Jalen Hurts.

Pick: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State.

16. New Orleans Saints, from Colts, through Eagles, 9-8:

Status: Trade up lets Saints strengthen O-line with value pick.

Pick: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State.

17. Los Angeles Chargers, 9-8:

Status: Chargers add to defense.

Pick: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia.

18. Philadelphia Eagles, from Saints, 9-8:

Status: Eagles are winners in trade shuffle of picks, add to defense. I've flip-flopped on this one. Going back to one of the first picks.

Pick: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia.

19. New Orleans Saints, from Eagles, 9-8:

Status: Another receiver off the board, and he might be the best of all despite knee injury.

Pick: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers, 9-7-1:

Status: Steelers' offense at best when o-Line is stout up the middle.

Pick: Center Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa.

21. New England Patriots, 10-7:

Status: Strange to say this, but the Patriots could be in a battle for third place in AFC East.

Pick: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington.

22. Green Bay Packers, from Raiders, 10-7:

Status: Packers dive into the receiver pool to get a replacement for Davante Adams.

Pick: WR Drake London, Southern Cal. He has size and sure hands.

23. Arizona Cardinals, 11-6:

Status: More ammo for QB Kyler Murray.

Pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas.

24. Dallas Cowboys, 12-5:

Status: Take whoever's best -- OL, WR, pass rusher.

Pick: OG Zion Johnson, Boston College.

Meet the Prospect: Christian Harris

View photos of NFL prospect Christian Harris.

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
1 / 10

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) is shown against Miami during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
2 / 10

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) is shown against Miami during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama's Christian Harris forces a fumble on Georgia's Stetson Bennett during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
3 / 10

Alabama's Christian Harris forces a fumble on Georgia's Stetson Bennett during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) stops Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) for a gain of one yard during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
4 / 10

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) stops Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) for a gain of one yard during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) is seen lining up during the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
5 / 10

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) is seen lining up during the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2022
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) catches a pass for a first down as Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) attempts to make the stop in the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
6 / 10

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) catches a pass for a first down as Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) attempts to make the stop in the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs for yardage past Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
7 / 10

Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs for yardage past Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri starting quarterback Shawn Robinson, left, is sacked by Alabama's Christian Harris, right, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
8 / 10

Missouri starting quarterback Shawn Robinson, left, is sacked by Alabama's Christian Harris, right, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) lines up against Mercer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
9 / 10

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) lines up against Mercer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
10 / 10

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

25. Buffalo Bills, 11-6:

Status: Help for the secondary.

Pick: CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson.

26. Tennessee Titans, 12-5:

Status: Receiver adds balance to running game.

Pick: WR George Pickens, Georgia.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 13-4:

Status: Toughening up defense under new head coach Todd Bowles.

Pick: DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia.

28. Green Bay Packers, 13-4:

Status: Another receiver is tempting, but pass rusher makes more sense.

Pick: Edge rusher George Karlaftis, Purdue.

29. Kansas City Chiefs, from 49ers, through Dolphins, 10-7:

Status: Replacing WR Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Dolphins, with another speed receiver.

Pick: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State.

30. Chiefs, 12-5:

Status: Head coach Andy Reid is not predictable, which is why I won't rule out a running back -- like Kenneth Walker of Michigan State. Corner makes more sense.

Pick: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida.

31. Cincinnati Bengals, 10-7:

Status: A good, young team that lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl partly because they couldn't protect QB Joe Burrow.

Pick: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan.

32: Detroit Lions, from Rams, 12-5:

Status: Having the last pick on Day One is a good position because of the potential options available.

They could get a good offer from a team that wants to lock up a player they want in the second round.

And they should get a good player if they stay put.

My choice is between two primary needs -- wide receiver (Christian Watson, North Dakota State) and safety (Daxton Hill, Michigan).

Pick: Safety Daxton Hill, Michigan. With the hope that Watson's still on the board on Pick 2 of the second round. I'd also consider it a draft win for the Lions if they take safety Lewis Cine of Georgia.

Related Content

news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

Tim Twentyman takes a final look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

How to watch and follow the 2022 NFL Draft

Everything you need to know in order to follow the 2022 NFL Draft

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who make sense for Lions in first round

Tim Twentyman takes a final look at 10 prospects that make sense for the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Lions 2022 NFL Draft order: All rounds & picks

Check out the Detroit Lions' final order of picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

NFC NORTH: 2022 NFL Draft preview

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where each of the four teams in the NFC North stand heading into the draft, as well as prospects that could interest each team.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 positions of need for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the Detroit Lions' top five positions of need heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Daniel Jeremiah thinks Hutchinson would be a 'home run' pick for Lions at 2

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke with reporters via conference to discuss this year's draft prospects. Here are all the highlights.

news

2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 running backs that could interest the Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 running back prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.

news

Meet the Prospect: Christian Harris

Get to know linebacker prospect Christian Harris.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Has trade talk for No. 2 pick increased leading into draft?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes' pre-draft press conference.

news

2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 offensive linemen that could interest the Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 offensive line prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.

Advertising