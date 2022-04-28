Detroitlions.com 2022 mock draft

Tim Twentyman

No. 2: Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson

This would be a perfect match of best player available and fitting a need for GM Brad Holmes at the top of the draft. Hutchinson has position versatility due to his size and skillset, and that will come in handy as Detroit transitions to a 4-3 base defense this season. He's got an advanced tool box of pass-rush moves and a motor that never quits. He should instantly assist Detroit's ability to affect the quarterback.

No. 32: Safety Daxton Hill

The more a player can do, the more valuable he is, and that's really one of Hill's greatest assets. He's a hybrid safety/nickel with rare speed (4.38) and explosiveness. He can play one of the split safety spots in Detroit, but also come down and play in the box or at the nickel corner spot. He can cover tight ends, running backs and receivers. He's also got great ball skills.