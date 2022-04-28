Detroitlions.com 2022 mock draft

The big day is finally here. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. EDT.
This year the Detroit Lions have two picks in the first round, starting with No. 2 overall and finishing with the final pick of the night, No. 32. What will GM Brad Holmes and the Lions do with both of those picks? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman
No. 2: Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson
This would be a perfect match of best player available and fitting a need for GM Brad Holmes at the top of the draft. Hutchinson has position versatility due to his size and skillset, and that will come in handy as Detroit transitions to a 4-3 base defense this season. He's got an advanced tool box of pass-rush moves and a motor that never quits. He should instantly assist Detroit's ability to affect the quarterback.
No. 32: Safety Daxton Hill
The more a player can do, the more valuable he is, and that's really one of Hill's greatest assets. He's a hybrid safety/nickel with rare speed (4.38) and explosiveness. He can play one of the split safety spots in Detroit, but also come down and play in the box or at the nickel corner spot. He can cover tight ends, running backs and receivers. He's also got great ball skills.
The Lions re-signed Tracy Walker and signed veteran DeShon Elliott in free agency, but Elliott is on a one-year deal and the Lions don't have a ton of experience at safety after those two. Hill could be a great addition at the end of the first round.
Mike O'Hara
Having two picks at opposite ends of the first round raises intriguing possibilities to this mock draft exercise.
Do the Lions trade down from the second pick to get extra picks?
Or do they trade up from the last pick at No. 32 to take a player they've targeted?
Or do they do both?
Playing it straight – and assuming Aidan Hutchinson goes to the Jaguars with the first pick – I have the Lions going for defense with both picks, as follows:
No. 2: Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux
He has been heavily scrutinized, but there are no questions about his talent. He has it at an elite level.
No. 32: Safety Daxton Hill
He has talent and versatility.
Editor's Picks
No. 2: Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux
I wouldn't be mad at safety Kyle Hamilton or fellow edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson here, but in this mock I'm assuming Hutchinson is off the board at 1 to the Jaguars. No. 2 isn't too high to take Hamilton in this draft, but I think the Lions need to snag one of the top two pass rushers while they can.
Hopefully they can address safety a little later on in the first round ...
No. 32: Safety Daxton Hill
Looks like we're three-for-three on Hill.
I haven't had much luck predicting Michigan picks in the past, but this one would make a lot of sense. I imagine Lions fans would be pretty happy coming out of Day 1 of the draft with two impact players on defense.