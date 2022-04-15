Lions take part in event to celebrate 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

"For the last few years we've been on a mission to secure the NFL Draft for the City of Detroit," Hamp said. "And making it happen has truly been a team effort. Our pitch to the league centered on our multi-generational fanbase and the dedication and love our fans have for the Lions, the NFL and the game of football."

Weather permitting, the draft will be held outside with the main stage at Campus Martius Park. The plan is to use a lot of the venues around downtown, including Fox Theatre and Hart Plaza, with music events being planned at Ford Field and possibly even Little Caesars Arena. There will also be fireworks over the Detroit River between Detroit and Canada.

Goodell said Nashville brought in as many as 600,000 people when they hosted the draft a couple years ago. He posed a challenge to Detroit to top that number in 2024.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas later this month, April 28-30, followed by 2023 in Kansas City, April 27-29.