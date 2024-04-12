Meet the Prospect: Brian Thomas Jr. 

Name: Brian Thomas Jr.
Position: Wide receiver
School: LSU
Ht/Wt: 6-3, 209
40-yard dash: 4.33 seconds
Bench: 11 reps
Vertical: 38.5 inches
Broad: 10-foot-6
3-cone: Did not run
20-yard shuttle: Did not run
How he fits: The Detroit Lions could certainly be in the market to add to the wide receiver room in this NFL Draft and Thomas could be someone who fits the profile of what they are looking for as he possesses both size and speed.
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams enter 2024 as the No. 1 and No. 2 at the position, with Kalif Raymond, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Antoine Green and others expected to provide depth, but the loss of Josh Reynolds in free agency (Denver) takes some size out of that room.
Thomas led the FBS with 17 touchdown catches last season, the most in college football since DeVonta Smith's 23 in 2020. He played in all 13 games and had 68 catches for 1,177 yards and averaged 17.3 yards per reception. He would provide Detroit with another deep-threat and red zone weapon on the outside opposite Williams. Thomas played 87.2 percent of his career snaps on the outside, per The Athletic.
Adding a player like Thomas would give Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson a lot of options offensively in the pass game to go along with St. Brown, Williams, tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Key observations: Thomas and fellow wide receiver Malik Nabers became just the third pair of LSU receivers to reach 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, joining Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in 2019 and Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry in 2013. All four of the previous players to accomplish the feat have had stellar NFL careers.
What they had to say about him: "Overall, Thomas plays with impressive length, fluid speed and ball-winning athleticism. If his route efficiency catches up with his natural talent, he will be a dangerous weapon in the NFL. He projects as a quality NFL starter with the upside of Tee Higgins." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic
How he stacks up: Brugler lists Thomas as the No. 14 overall prospect in his ranking of the Top 100 players available in this class and the No. 4 wide receiver available behind Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Nabers (LSU) and Rome Odunze (Washington).
NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Thomas ranked No. 16 in his latest Top 50 players.
ESPN's Matt Miller lists Thomas as his No. 17 overall prospect.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists him at No. 18 on his latest Big Board and also as the No. 4 wide receiver in the class.
ESPN insider Field Yates recently updated his Top 50 players in the draft and Thomas comes in at No. 19. ESPN analyst Jordan Reid has him at No. 22.
NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks lists Thomas as the fifth best receiver in the class behind Harrison, Odunze, Nabers and Keon Coleman (Florida State).
What he had to say: "I would say just being able to pick up on coverages, decipher what coverage the defense is in, and picking up on things fast, picking up on plays and stuff," Thomas said at the Combine when asked about the things he does best on the football field.