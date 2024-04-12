Meet the Prospect: Brian Thomas Jr. 

How he stacks up: Brugler lists Thomas as the No. 14 overall prospect in his ranking of the Top 100 players available in this class and the No. 4 wide receiver available behind Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Nabers (LSU) and Rome Odunze (Washington).

NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Thomas ranked No. 16 in his latest Top 50 players.

ESPN's Matt Miller lists Thomas as his No. 17 overall prospect.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists him at No. 18 on his latest Big Board and also as the No. 4 wide receiver in the class.

ESPN insider Field Yates recently updated his Top 50 players in the draft and Thomas comes in at No. 19. ESPN analyst Jordan Reid has him at No. 22.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks lists Thomas as the fifth best receiver in the class behind Harrison, Odunze, Nabers and Keon Coleman (Florida State).