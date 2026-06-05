Sewell embracing leadership role, move to left tackle

Sewell said the unit is hanging out away from the facility to try to get to know each other better. Even with all the new faces, Sewell said the standard is still the standard and it's up to him as the leader to hold everyone accountable. In order to do that, he's got to play just as well on the left side as he did on the right.

When the pads come on in training camp we'll be able to see how the position change plays out, but Campbell is confident it will be seamless.

"Well, his talent speaks for itself and then he's got all the intangibles, I mean that's why he's rare," Campbell said. "He has all the skills, he has all the intangibles, and he works hard, man, he works hard.